This Tree Grows Faster Than Bamboo and, as a Bonus, Offers Gorgeous Flowers for Your Garden

Paulownia’s growth rate is nothing short of astonishing. This tree can reach heights of up to 40 feet in just a few years, outpacing even the famously fast-growing bamboo. Several factors contribute to its rapid development :
- Robust root system
- Large leaves for efficient photosynthesis
- Adaptability to various soil types
- Resilience to extreme temperatures
The tree’s extensive root network allows it to access nutrients and water from a large area, fueling its rapid growth. Its heart-shaped leaves, which can grow up to 12 inches in length, provide ample surface area for photosynthesis, further accelerating its development.
Paulownia’s adaptability is reminiscent of the remarkable resilience seen in some bird species. For instance, the Kagu, emblem of New Caledonia, has shown an incredible population rebound in recent years, demonstrating nature’s capacity for rapid growth and recovery under the right conditions.
Spectacular blooms and environmental benefits
While Paulownia’s growth rate is impressive, its breathtaking floral display is equally noteworthy. In spring, before the leaves emerge, the tree erupts in a profusion of fragrant, lavender-pink blossoms. These bell-shaped flowers not only create a visual spectacle but also serve as a valuable nectar source for pollinators.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, Paulownia offers numerous environmental benefits :
|Benefit
|Description
|Carbon sequestration
|Rapidly absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere
|Soil improvement
|Nitrogen-rich leaves enhance soil fertility
|Erosion control
|Deep roots stabilize soil and prevent runoff
|Urban pollution mitigation
|Tolerant of air pollution, ideal for city planting
The tree’s ability to thrive in urban environments makes it an excellent choice for city planners looking to increase green spaces and combat the heat island effect.
Cultivating your own paulownia paradise
If you’re eager to add this botanical wonder to your landscape, here’s how to ensure success :
- Planting : Choose a sunny location with well-draining soil. Dig a hole twice the size of the root ball and mix compost into the backfill.
- Watering : Provide regular irrigation during the first year, especially when the top 2-3 inches of soil feel dry.
- Fertilizing : Apply a nitrogen-rich organic fertilizer twice monthly during the growing season.
- Pruning : Shape young trees in early spring to encourage a strong structure.
With proper care, your Paulownia will quickly become a focal point in your garden, providing shade, beauty, and ecological benefits for years to come.
A tree of many talents
Paulownia’s rapid growth and versatility extend beyond ornamental use. Its lightweight yet strong wood is prized for various applications :
- Furniture making
- Musical instrument construction
- Sustainable timber production
In Japan, where the tree is known as kiri, it has been cultivated for centuries and holds cultural significance. Traditionally, a Paulownia tree was planted when a baby girl was born, and the wood would later be used to create a dowry chest for her wedding.
As climate change continues to pose challenges for gardeners and landscapers, trees like Paulownia offer solutions. Their ability to grow quickly, adapt to various conditions, and provide multiple benefits make them invaluable additions to both private gardens and public spaces.
By incorporating this fast-growing flowering tree into your landscape, you’re not just adding beauty and shade – you’re participating in a horticultural revolution that combines rapid growth, stunning aesthetics, and environmental stewardship. The Paulownia stands as a testament to nature’s ingenuity and humanity’s ability to harness it for the betterment of our surroundings.
Beautiful as they are, these trees are highly invasive. They have millions of seeds that spread easily through wind and water and outcompete more environmentally useful trees and plants for resources. They pop up in areas far from where they are planted and can be hard to eradicate. Their strong root systems can crack foundations. It’s far better to plant shrubs and trees that are native to your area because they provide more benefits for native wildlife and are less invasive.
Sounds like a kudzu on steroids.
Planting fast-growing non-natives can wreak environmental havoc on your neighborhood. Don’t do it! You’re better off growing natives that improve your local environment, even if it takes longer for them to become established and look amazing. Gardening isn’t a “fast” hobby. Take it slow and grow local!
Do not plant Empress Trees.
They will out compete native trees that are beneficial to birds, animals.
These trees should be banned from sale in the United States.
Money should be supplied to eradicate the existing trees before it’s too late! THINK Burmese Pythons l!!!
I thought it sounded like a great tree to have since this dry desert has no trees
So stupid to encourage & promote non native trees to Australia especially when it’s so invasive
Ban non native before we end up with another problem
People should be planting food trees and not ornamentals.
Actively promoting the planting of an extremely invasive tree is wild. Can’t drive more than 2 miles down the highway in VA. Without seeing them everywhere. This is a terrible article
Clean up every fall really sucks, very invasive but will grow quickly and offers plenty of shade during the summer.
The most invasive tree that I’ve ever seen. Yes, the blooms are beautiful and very fragrant in the spring and bees love them, but all the shoots and seeds are impossible to deal with. The limbs break easily in high winds. We had ours cut down.
This is an extremely irresponsible article . The tree is a non native invasive species that should NOT be planted
Why encourage planting of invasive species? The earth has enough to worry about. Let’s not try to expedite problems.
Why are you promoting a tree that is not native. Spreads and negatively effects existing trees and plants
These trees are an ” ECOLOGICAL disaster” Garbage article from a garbage writer
Where can this tree be purchased?
Or don’t plant it because it’s 100% invasive and will ruin your entire neighborhood. It just looks like a giant weed for years. When it does flower, it looks like wisteria… And spreads absolutely everywhere.
If you’ve ever had bamboo, you want something that grows faster, even less.
They post this stuff to get comments like. “Invasive tree, don’t plant”
As others have stated, this tree is listed as an aggressive invasive in the U.S. and its irresponsible to keep this article published. Please do not follow the author’s advice.
While the tree is invasive, it can be controlled. I cut it to the ground each year. This keeps tree producing big leaves and controls its spread . In Western NC we believe it came to this country when used to pack furnishings for the Biltmore Estate
Stop bringing non-native INVASIVE plants to the U.S.!
The pollinators are declining and if they go, we go; by law of nature that our Creator put in place. Watch out.
I’m not so sure about the invasive part. There is a gorgeous specimen in Oceanside I’ve been monitoring for 3 years. It’s planted in the city right-of-way and it’s majestic to look at. I’ve never seen a root sprout or seed germinate in the vicinity. The roots are very close to the surface but I dont see any problems if maintained. This tree is one planted amongst several other varieties, Fig, Eucalyptus, Acacia, Cassia , Etc.
We have 2 of these on our farm in the Hunter Valley and I would not say they are invasive. They have never spawned any off shoots nor have I seen seedlings pop up anywhere else on the property. Fabulous shade trees and magnificent floral displays in early spring. I was going to ask about how to propagate them as I would love to see more of them.
Grows easy from cutting
This tree is very invasive. It should and has been banned in NC and other states.
I bought one a few years ago, planted it and regretted it until it was removed.
1. Grew very tall and I waited for flowers, none came.
2. Instead I got hundreds of babies growing up from the roots. Kept chopping them down but more kept coming.
3. Cut down the tree pulled up all the roots we could. And waited.
4. The next spring I found more babies in my yard 15 to 20 feet away from the original tree.
SO YES, THIS IS A VERY INVASIVE PLANT!!!