This curious bird, emblem of New Caledonia, goes from being a threatened species to having its population triple in just a few years

The kagu (Rhynochetos jubatus) is an extraordinary creature that captivates both locals and visitors alike. This gray-feathered, orange-beaked bird stands out not only for its appearance but also for its peculiar vocalizations. Unlike typical bird calls, the kagu emits a sound reminiscent of a dog’s bark, earning it the nickname “barking bird.”

Unique characteristics of the kagu include :

Flightless nature

Distinctive white crest

Dog-like vocalization

Ground-dwelling behavior

The kagu’s inability to fly is a result of its evolutionary history. Before human settlement, New Caledonia lacked ground predators, eliminating the need for flight as a survival mechanism. This adaptation allowed the kagu to thrive undisturbed for millennia, feeding on ground-dwelling insects and larvae.

From endangered to thriving : the kagu’s remarkable comeback

The kagu’s journey from near-extinction to a thriving population is a testament to dedicated conservation efforts. In recent years, the species has experienced a significant resurgence, with its numbers tripling in certain areas. This success story can be attributed to several factors :

Establishment of protected areas Intensive monitoring programs Captive breeding initiatives Community engagement in conservation

One of the most notable success stories is the Farino sanctuary, where the kagu population has flourished. According to scientist Jörn Theuerkauf, “The population [at Farino] has likely tripled since 2017. We will soon have the maximum number of birds possible in the park.” This rapid growth has led to new challenges, as the territorial nature of kagus results in increased competition for resources within the sanctuary.

The following table illustrates the kagu population growth at Farino sanctuary :

Year Estimated Population 2017 400 2020 800 2024 1200

Conservation challenges and innovative solutions

Despite the recent population boom, the kagu still faces numerous threats in its natural habitat. Introduced predators, habitat loss, and human activities continue to pose significant challenges to the species’ long-term survival. Conservation efforts have had to adapt and innovate to address these ongoing issues.

One of the most effective strategies has been the use of tracking technology. Scientists now monitor kagu families using transmitters and antennas, allowing them to map the birds’ movements across their 15-hectare territories. This data provides crucial insights into the species’ behavior and habitat requirements, enabling more targeted conservation measures.

The Farino sanctuary has also implemented a successful breeding and release program. When female kagus give birth to chicks, the young birds are carefully raised and then released into suitable nearby habitats, often near rivers, once they are deemed capable of surviving in the wild. This approach has been instrumental in expanding the kagu’s range and establishing new populations.

The future of New Caledonia’s iconic bird

As the kagu population continues to grow, new challenges emerge. The increased density of birds in protected areas like Farino has led to heightened competition for resources and territory. Conservationists are now faced with the task of managing this success to ensure the long-term viability of the species.

Future conservation strategies may include :

Expanding protected areas

Developing corridors between existing habitats

Mitigating human-wildlife conflicts

Enhancing public education and engagement

The kagu’s remarkable recovery serves as an inspiration for conservation efforts worldwide. It demonstrates that with dedicated research, community involvement, and innovative strategies, even species on the brink of extinction can be brought back from the edge.

As New Caledonia’s emblematic bird continues to defy the odds, it stands as a powerful symbol of hope for biodiversity conservation. The kagu’s journey from endangered species to a thriving population serves as a reminder of the positive impact that dedicated conservation efforts can have on our planet’s most vulnerable creatures.

