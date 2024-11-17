Doctors Warn Against Viral Sleep Hack—Are You Putting Your Health at Risk?

Mouth taping, a contentious wellness trend, has garnered millions of views online through platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Advocates claim it can combat gum disease, bad breath, and even aid anti-aging, but medical professionals have consistently warned about its potential dangers.

What is Mouth Taping?

As the name implies, mouth taping involves sealing the lips with adhesive tape during sleep to encourage nasal breathing. Influencers and wellness enthusiasts tout it as a quick fix for improving oral and overall health. However, many promoting this technique lack credible medical backgrounds, leaving its efficacy and safety under scrutiny.

Common claims associated with mouth taping:

Reduces bad breath by preventing dry mouth

Enhances sleep quality by promoting nasal breathing

Decreases the risk of gum disease

Provides anti-aging benefits by improving oxygenation

These claims, however, remain largely anecdotal and unsubstantiated by robust scientific evidence.

Expert Concerns About Safety

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a sleep specialist and professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, has cautioned against using mouth taping, particularly for individuals with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

“If you have obstructive sleep apnea, yes, this can be very dangerous,” Dr. Dasgupta explained in a previous interview with CNN.

He emphasized the lack of substantial evidence supporting the benefits of this practice and recommended consulting a healthcare provider before trying it.

Risks Associated with Mouth Taping:

Worsened breathing for OSA patients: Reduced airflow can aggravate the condition.

Reduced airflow can aggravate the condition. Allergic reactions: Some individuals may develop irritation or allergies to the tape.

Some individuals may develop irritation or allergies to the tape. Choking hazards: Increased risk if nasal passages are blocked.

A New Study Highlights Mixed Outcomes

Recent research has further complicated the discussion surrounding mouth taping. A study published in the National Library of Medicine investigated its effects on 66 individuals diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea. After excluding 12 participants for insufficient baseline data, researchers analyzed how mouth taping influenced airflow during sleep.

Key Findings From the Study:

Participants: 66 individuals with OSA (12 excluded due to insufficient baseline airflow).

66 individuals with OSA (12 excluded due to insufficient baseline airflow). Method: Alternating breaths with and without mouth closure during sleep.

Alternating breaths with and without mouth closure during sleep. Results: Improved airflow for participants with primarily nasal breathing. Worsened airflow for participants with velopharyngeal obstructions. Heterogeneous outcomes depending on anatomical differences.



The study emphasized the need for personalized assessments before recommending mouth closure as a solution for sleep-disordered breathing.

Mouth taping may offer limited benefits for certain individuals. However, it is far from a universal solution. Experts urge caution and recommend consulting a medical professional for personalized advice, rather than relying on unverified social media trends.