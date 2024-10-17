FDA-approved antidepressant shows promise in treating incurable brain cancer, study finds

Glioblastoma, a rare but devastating form of brain cancer, has long been considered virtually incurable. With a grim prognosis and limited treatment options, patients diagnosed with this aggressive tumor face a daunting battle. However, recent research has shed light on an unexpected ally in the fight against this deadly disease : vortioxetine, a serotonin modulator commonly prescribed for depression.

Scientists at ETH Zurich, led by molecular biologist Sohyon Lee, conducted extensive studies on human tissue samples and live mice to evaluate the efficacy of existing medications in suppressing cancer cell growth. Their findings, published in Nature Medicine, reveal that vortioxetine significantly inhibits glioblastoma progression.

Dr. Michael Weller, a neurologist at the University Hospital Zurich, emphasizes the potential impact of this discovery : “The advantage of vortioxetine is that it’s safe and highly cost-effective. Since the drug is already approved, it doesn’t have to undergo a complex approval process and could soon complement the standard treatment for this deadly brain tumor.”

Breaking barriers in brain cancer treatment

One of the most significant challenges in treating brain cancer is the blood-brain barrier, which prevents many cancer drugs from reaching their target. This limitation has hampered the development of effective non-invasive treatments for glioblastoma. However, vortioxetine’s ability to cross this barrier opens up new possibilities for treating this life-threatening condition.

The research team tested 132 drugs on tissue cultures from 27 glioblastoma patients, cataloging over 2,500 drug responses. Surprisingly, they found that certain antidepressants, particularly vortioxetine, were effective in halting cancer cell development. The drug’s mechanism of action involves activating signaling cascades that suppress cell division, the driving force behind cancer growth and spread.

Computer simulations revealed that simultaneous cascading of neural and cancer cells was necessary for cancer inhibition, explaining why only specific antidepressants proved effective. This insight provides valuable information for future drug development and targeted therapies.

Promising results in preclinical trials

To validate their findings, the researchers conducted experiments on mice with glioblastoma. They compared three groups :

An untreated control group A group treated with citalopram (an SSRI antidepressant) A group treated with vortioxetine

After 38 days, MRI scans revealed that the vortioxetine-treated group exhibited significantly reduced tumor growth and invasiveness compared to both the control and citalopram groups. These results were further corroborated in a follow-up experiment that compared vortioxetine to standard chemotherapy treatments.

The vortioxetine group demonstrated 20-30% higher survival rates than the chemotherapy-only group, both in the short and long term. This remarkable outcome suggests that vortioxetine could potentially serve as a valuable addition to existing glioblastoma treatment regimens.

Treatment Group Tumor Growth Survival Rate Increase Control High N/A Citalopram High Minimal Vortioxetine Low 20-30%

The road ahead : clinical trials and cautious optimism

While these preclinical results are undoubtedly promising, researchers caution against premature excitement. Dr. Weller emphasizes the need for clinical trials to determine the drug’s efficacy in humans and establish appropriate dosages. He warns against self-medication, stating that it would pose an incalculable risk.

Nevertheless, this breakthrough offers a glimmer of hope for the approximately 250,000 people diagnosed with glioblastoma each year. As Berend Snijder, a molecular biologist at ETH Zurich, explains, “We started with this terrible tumor and found existing drugs that combat it. We show how and why they work, and we’ll soon be able to test them on patients.”

This research not only highlights the potential of repurposing existing medications but also underscores the importance of continued scientific inquiry in the fight against cancer. As we await the results of future clinical trials, this discovery serves as a reminder of the unexpected connections that can lead to groundbreaking advancements in medical science.

