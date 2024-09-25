Northern Lights May Be Visible Across Parts of the U.S. Due to Solar Storm

0 Shares WhatsApp

A solar storm this week could make the northern lights visible in several northern U.S. states, offering a rare chance for skywatchers to witness the stunning aurora borealis.

What Causes the Northern Lights?

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when charged particles from the sun, often released during events like coronal mass ejections (CMEs), collide with Earth’s magnetic field. These particles are funneled toward the poles, where they interact with gases in the upper atmosphere, such as oxygen and nitrogen. As these collisions occur, they release energy in the form of light, creating the dazzling displays of green, red, purple, and sometimes blue hues seen in the night sky.

This week’s auroral display is the result of a coronal mass ejection from the sun, which has sent a wave of solar particles toward Earth. These particles are expected to interact with Earth’s magnetosphere, leading to a G1 geomagnetic storm, according to NOAA. While the northern lights are typically confined to regions near the Arctic, this week’s storm could push the auroras farther south, making them visible in parts of the northern U.S. states.

What makes this storm part of a larger trend is the sun's current activity cycle. The sun follows an 11-year solar cycle, and it is currently nearing the peak of Solar Cycle 25, a period marked by increased sunspots and solar storms. This cycle is expected to reach its peak in 2025, meaning that more solar activity, and thus more auroras, could be visible in the next few years.

Where and When to See the Aurora Borealis

According to NOAA, the auroras may be visible in several northern U.S. states, including Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine. NOAA’s forecast is based on the Kp index, a measure of geomagnetic activity that ranges from 0 to 9, with higher numbers indicating stronger storms and a wider visibility of the auroras. For this event, the Kp index is expected to reach five, which means that the northern lights could extend farther south than usual, though they will still be brightest near the Arctic.

The best time to view the northern lights is typically between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when the night sky is darkest and the geomagnetic activity is most intense. However, visibility depends heavily on local conditions such as cloud cover and light pollution. For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the auroras, it’s best to head to areas with little to no artificial light, such as rural locations or elevated spots like hilltops.

NOAA also provides real-time tracking through its aurora dashboard, allowing skygazers to monitor the geomagnetic activity and the likelihood of seeing the northern lights in their area. The dashboard tracks solar wind conditions and provides updates on the current visibility range of the auroras, helping viewers plan their night of skywatching.

The Impact of Solar Storms and Future Opportunities

Solar storms like this week’s event are not only visually stunning but can also have practical impacts on modern technology. Geomagnetic storms, especially stronger ones, have the potential to disrupt satellite communications, GPS systems, and even power grids. The charged particles released by the sun during these storms interact with Earth’s magnetic field, which can cause fluctuations in electrical systems. While this week’s storm is expected to be minor, larger storms—like the G4-class storm in May—can create more significant disturbances.

The current increase in solar activity is part of the natural solar cycle, which impacts space weather and the frequency of auroras. As Solar Cycle 25 moves toward its peak, solar storms will become more common, increasing the chances of auroral displays in lower latitudes. This means that even regions in the continental U.S. that don’t typically see the northern lights could have more opportunities to witness the phenomenon in the coming years.

In recent months, the northern lights have already made several unexpected appearances in lower latitudes. In May 2024, a particularly strong geomagnetic storm brought the auroras as far south as Virginia. As the sun’s activity continues to ramp up, it’s likely that more regions will be treated to these spectacular displays, making this an exciting time for skywatchers.

If weather conditions or location prevent viewing this week’s aurora, there will be more chances in the near future as solar activity remains elevated. With Solar Cycle 25 expected to peak around 2025, the next few years are likely to bring more frequent opportunities to see the northern lights.