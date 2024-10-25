Northern Lights May be Visible Across Parts of the United States as Solar Activity Spikes

A recent surge in solar activity has created conditions favorable for potential northern lights sightings across parts of the northern United States tonight.

Following an X-class solar flare on October 24, NOAA forecasts a minor geomagnetic storm that could make the aurora borealis visible in some U.S. regions. As Solar Cycle 25 intensifies, this peak in auroral displays offers unique viewing opportunities for skywatchers eager to witness solar particles interacting with Earth’s magnetic field.

Where and When to See the Northern Lights

The aurora borealis may be visible tonight in several U.S. states near the Canadian border. Those states include:

Washington

Idaho

Montana

North Dakota

South Dakota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Michigan

Maine

For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, NOAA advises that the best viewing times will be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time tonight. The aurora may appear primarily as green and red displays in northern skies, caused by charged particles from the solar wind colliding with the magnetosphere. These collisions release light in vibrant bands and swirls that become visible from Earth, particularly near polar regions. Tonight’s aurora is expected to be most prominent in dark, elevated locations away from city lights; viewers near the Canadian border are likely to have the best visibility.

Though visible to the naked eye under favorable conditions, the aurora might appear only as photographic aurora for those in southern or lower-elevation regions. To capture it on camera, NOAA suggests using a long exposure, ideally 5-10 seconds, combined with a high ISO setting and wide aperture. Smartphone users can use “night mode” to achieve similar results.

Increased Solar Activity Fueling Recent Auroras

The recent auroras have been spurred by an uptick in solar flares associated with Solar Cycle 25, which has now entered a period of peak activity that scientists project will last through 2025. Solar Cycle 25, an 11-year cycle marked by heightened solar activity, has already produced more sunspots and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) than were recorded in earlier years.

The sun’s surface has recently shown increased activity, with NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory capturing an X3.3-class flare on October 24. This flare was immediately followed by two smaller M-class flares over the next day. The sequence suggests that this active solar region may release additional flares or CMEs, which could enhance geomagnetic conditions and intensify auroras over the coming days.

Active regions on the sun, such as the current sunspot facing Earth, are notorious for causing spikes in auroral displays. Should the sunspot region produce another significant CME, Earth could experience further geomagnetic storms. NOAA forecasters estimate that these effects may impact Earth around October 27 or 28, offering another possible window for northern lights sightings. Notably, this active region is the same that caused the intense G5 geomagnetic storm in early October, which produced auroras visible as far south as Texas, underscoring the unpredictable nature of solar weather.

WATCH: Geomagnetic Storm Category G1 Predicted

Highest Storm Level Predicted by Day:

Oct 25: None (Below G1) Oct 26: G1 (Minor) Oct 27: None (Below G1)

Issue Time: 2024 Oct 24 1702 UTChttps://t.co/ZbtuNtIFJC — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 24, 2024

Viewing Tips for Aurora Enthusiasts

For skywatchers eager to experience this natural phenomenon, careful planning and timing are essential. NOAA’s Aurora View Line offers real-time aurora forecasts and updates, allowing viewers to adjust their schedules based on changing space weather conditions. Since bright city lights diminish aurora visibility, enthusiasts should seek high, dark areas for the best chance to see the display. Clear skies and unobstructed views to the north will also improve the experience.

With the current solar activity forecast suggesting further geomagnetic storms in the coming days, observers in the U.S. may have multiple opportunities to witness auroras. As Solar Cycle 25 progresses, such occurrences may become more frequent, adding to the anticipation for those captivated by this rare and beautiful celestial event.