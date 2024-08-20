Missed the Auroras? Here’s Where You Can See Them Again This Week Across the U.S.

0 Shares WhatsApp

If you’ve been enjoying the northern lights over the past few weeks, you’re in luck—you’ll have the chance to see them again this week.

Thanks to increased solar activity, the stunning auroras will once more be visible across large parts of the U.S., stretching far beyond its usual locations near the poles.

What Causes the Northern Lights?

The northern lights are a result of the interaction between Earth’s magnetic field and charged particles from the sun. These particles are carried toward Earth by solar wind, and when they collide with molecules in the Earth's atmosphere, they release energy in the form of light—creating the bright, swirling colors of the aurora. The process is similar to a natural light show, with vivid greens, purples, pinks, and reds lighting up the night sky.

This week’s heightened visibility of the northern lights is being driven by an increase in geomagnetic storms, which are triggered by solar particles released from the sun during coronal mass ejections and solar flares. According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the recent spate of solar activity has significantly intensified the auroras, making them visible much farther south than usual.

Where and When to Catch the Auroras

While the auroras are typically confined to regions near the Arctic, this week, they are expected to be visible across much of the northern United States, and in some cases, as far south as California and Oregon. The best chances of seeing the lights will be in clear, dark skies, away from city lights.

Here are the states where the northern lights are expected to be visible:

Maine

New Hampshire

Vermont

New York

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Michigan

Wisconsin

Minnesota

North Dakota

South Dakota

Montana

Idaho

Wyoming

Iowa

Ohio

Indiana

Illinois

Oregon

Washington

California

These states represent areas where, if the skies are clear, residents may have the opportunity to witness the auroras over multiple nights this week. The ideal viewing times are typically between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., but it’s essential to check local conditions for the best chance of catching a glimpse.

Why Now? The Science Behind This Week’s Auroras

The geomagnetic storms responsible for the enhanced visibility of the northern lights this week have been unusually strong due to a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These powerful bursts of solar energy are part of the sun’s natural 11-year cycle of solar activity. When the sun enters a more active phase, as it has in recent months, the intensity of solar flares and CMEs increases, leading to more frequent and more intense auroras on Earth.

“Since August 10, no less than five solar flares have triggered this series of geomagnetic storms,” reported Space.com. These geomagnetic storms increase the likelihood that people living in latitudes much farther south than usual will get the rare chance to see the auroras.

More Auroras in the Coming Years

Even if you miss the northern lights this week, there will be many more opportunities in the near future. According to scientists, solar activity is expected to remain elevated over the next few years, meaning that auroras will be more common and visible across larger swaths of the globe.

“The next three or four years, we should see some fine displays of aurora,” said Bob Leamon, a solar physicist at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and NASA. This period of heightened solar activity offers a unique chance for a new generation of sky watchers to experience the beauty of the auroras firsthand, especially in areas that rarely get to see them.

For now, if you’re located in one of the states forecasted to have aurora visibility this week, be sure to find a dark spot away from city lights, keep an eye on the sky, and let the solar storm put on a show that you won’t soon forget.