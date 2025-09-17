No Way Back: Meet Chrysalis, the 36-Mile Starship Designed to Carry 1,000 Humans Away From Earth—Forever

A spacecraft the size of a small city could one day ferry generations of humans across the void to Alpha Centauri, our nearest star system, according to a detailed concept design released this summer. Known as Chrysalis, the vessel would stretch 58 kilometers end-to-end and sustain up to 1,000 people on a one-way, multi-century journey — not in cryogenic sleep or hibernation, but as successive generations born and raised in space.

The concept, developed by a team of engineers and architects for the Project Hyperion design competition, has been widely praised for its engineering realism, psychological foresight, and architectural depth. At the heart of the plan is a striking challenge: how to build not just a ship, but an entire society that can survive and evolve in deep space, completely isolated from Earth for over four centuries.

“Chrysalis is not just a spacecraft, it’s a living environment designed to host human consciousness, community and culture in motion,” the team wrote in its submission, which was awarded first prize by the Initiative for Interstellar Studies.

Giant Rotating Cylinders, Biome Domes and Synthetic Ecosystems

To simulate gravity and avoid the well-documented health effects of long-term weightlessness — including bone loss, fluid redistribution and cardiovascular deconditioning — Chrysalis would generate artificial gravity through slow rotation. Its concentric cylindrical design would allow entire living zones to spin, creating centrifugal force sufficient to anchor residents to the floor. Smaller ships can’t achieve this effect without causing severe dizziness or discomfort, making scale essential.

Header image for Project Hyperion. Credit: i4is

Power would come from nuclear fusion, providing the long-duration energy needed to run the ship’s systems and keep ecosystems alive. Inside the massive hull, there would be multiple biomes replicating Earth’s environments — tropical forests, boreal zones, even arid scrublands — all designed to support sustainable food production, biodiversity, and psychological balance.

A standout feature is the cosmos dome, a 130-meter-high observation area with transparent walls facing away from the ship’s trajectory, offering views of deep space and the receding Sun. This would not only serve as a community space and symbolic heart of the vessel but also as a gathering site for an annual plenary assembly.

Built in Space, Tested on Earth… in Antarctica?

Given its staggering mass — estimated at 2.4 billion tons — Chrysalis would be constructed not on Earth, but in space. The team proposes building the vessel at Lagrange Point 1, a gravitationally stable region between Earth and the Moon where construction could occur with minimal fuel requirements. NASA describes L1 as an ideal location for spacecraft “parking” due to its orbital balance.

The Ship’s Interior Would Rotate To Produce Artificial Gravity. Credit: Giacomo Infelise, Veronica Magli, Guido Sbrogio’, Nevenka Martinello, Federica Chiara Serpe, Project Hyperion

Before launch, however, the human side of the mission would begin on Earth — in Antarctica. Initial volunteers would live in polar conditions for 70 to 80 years, simulating the social, psychological and logistical challenges of a self-contained and isolated society. “Adaptation will be more cultural than biological,” the designers note, suggesting that the real test lies not in the ship’s structure, but in its community dynamics.

A genetic bank of seeds, embryos and DNA would accompany the humans onboard, ensuring biological continuity and enabling eventual planetary colonization. The likely destination? Proxima Centauri b, a potentially habitable exoplanet roughly 4.2 light-years from Earth.

A Thought Experiment — or a Preview of What’s to Come?

While no launch date is even remotely on the table, the Chrysalis project represents one of the most detailed and plausible attempts yet to address the feasibility of generation ships — a longstanding concept in science fiction, now edging into speculative science. The idea has gained renewed interest amid growing concerns about planetary habitability and the long-term future of life on Earth.

The Hyperion competition drew entries from dozens of international teams, but Chrysalis stood out for its system-level integration, aesthetic sophistication and cultural foresight. Its modular habitats, AI-integrated governance system and open-ended family structures paint a picture of a future where humans may not just travel to the stars — they may belong to them.

Experts acknowledge the hurdles. Dr John Page, a senior aerospace lecturer at the University of New South Wales, explained years ago that “generating gravity through rotation requires massive scale — otherwise the experience is physically disorienting or even harmful.”

Still, the project’s momentum reflects a growing interest in space settlement beyond planetary surfaces. If Elon Musk’s Starship hints at near-term interplanetary migration, Chrysalis imagines a further frontier — one where humanity lives in motion, not anchored to any world.