Scientists Discover 332 Submarine Canyons in Antarctica

In a groundbreaking study published in Marine Geology, researchers have uncovered a total of 332 submarine canyons under Antarctica’s icy expanse, revealing five times more than previously documented. This new research not only deepens our understanding of the Southern Ocean’s underwater features but also highlights the significant role these canyons play in ocean circulation, ice-shelf dynamics, and global climate change. By utilizing high-resolution bathymetric data, the study led by David Amblàs from the University of Barcelona and Riccardo Arosio from University College Cork offers a more detailed view of Antarctica’s seafloor. The findings are expected to reshape our understanding of how the continent interacts with the global climate system, particularly in the context of ice melt and rising sea levels.

The Geomorphology of Antarctic Submarine Canyons

Submarine canyons are some of the most striking geological formations on Earth’s ocean floors. Found around the world, they carve valleys into the seafloor and can reach extreme depths, some of which rival the height of the tallest mountains. Antarctic submarine canyons are particularly noteworthy because of the unique conditions under which they form. Amblàs explains, “Like those in the Arctic, Antarctic submarine canyons resemble canyons in other parts of the world. But they tend to be larger and deeper because of the prolonged action of polar ice and the immense volumes of sediment transported by glaciers to the continental shelf.”

The canyons themselves play a vital role in ocean dynamics by facilitating water exchange between deep and shallow waters, which influences both the local ecology and global ocean circulation. Their primary function includes transporting sediments and nutrients from the continental shelf to the ocean depths. These canyons also serve as habitats for a variety of marine life, adding to their ecological importance.

Credit: Marine Geology (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.margeo.2025.107608

East vs. West Antarctica: A Study in Canyon Morphology

The study offers a fascinating comparison between the canyons in East and West Antarctica, which differ significantly in their formation and structure. In East Antarctica, the canyons are notably larger, with some reaching depths of over 4,000 meters. According to Amblàs, “Some of the submarine canyons we analyzed reach depths of over 4,000 meters. The most spectacular of these are in East Antarctica, which is characterized by complex, branching canyon systems.”

These systems often begin near the continental shelf, with multiple canyon heads that converge into a single main channel before descending steeply into the deep ocean. The complexity of these systems suggests they have developed over long periods of time under the influence of sustained glacial activity. This is in stark contrast to the canyons of West Antarctica, which are generally shorter, steeper, and more V-shaped in cross-section.

The differences between East and West Antarctic canyons are believed to reflect the geological history of the region. Arosio notes, “East Antarctic canyons are more complex and branched, often forming extensive canyon-channel systems with typical U-shaped cross sections. This suggests prolonged development under sustained glacial activity and a greater influence of both erosional and depositional sedimentary processes.”

The Role of Submarine Canyons in Ocean Circulation and Climate

Antarctic submarine canyons play a crucial role in ocean circulation, particularly in the formation of Antarctic Bottom Water (AABW), a key component of global ocean currents. As cold, dense water is formed near the ice shelves, it is channeled through these canyons into the deep ocean, where it helps drive the circulation of water throughout the world’s oceans. This process plays a fundamental role in regulating global climate by distributing heat across the planet.

In addition to this, the canyons also allow warmer waters like Circumpolar Deep Water (CDW) to flow toward the coastline, where they interact with the floating ice shelves. This interaction accelerates basal melting, which contributes to the thinning and potential collapse of ice shelves. The weakening of ice shelves can, in turn, lead to the rapid flow of continental ice into the ocean, a direct contributor to global sea-level rise.

As Amblàs and Arosio point out, the physical processes that occur within these canyons, such as vertical mixing, current channeling, and deep-water ventilation, are not well represented in current climate models. The lack of these mechanisms in existing models reduces their accuracy in predicting the future impacts of climate change. The researchers argue for more high-resolution mapping and the continued collection of observational data to better understand these processes.