For decades, scientists have searched the brain for the origins of consciousness. But according to a new peer-reviewed study published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews by researchers Anil K. Seth and Hugo D. Critchley, the story may be more complex—and more embodied—than we thought.

Rather than treating the brain as the sole architect of awareness, the authors argue that conscious experience begins with how the brain interprets internal bodily signals. This process, known as interoception, includes everything from your heartbeat and breathing to gut tension and skin temperature. These aren’t just background physiological processes. They may well be the raw material of subjective experience itself.

“We are conscious because we feel, not the other way around,” said Professor Seth, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Sussex and co-author of the study. “Our bodies don’t merely support the brain—they shape what it means to have a mind.”

The idea isn’t entirely new. The roots of embodied cognition stretch back through decades of research, notably Antonio Damasio’s somatic marker hypothesis, which links decision-making to bodily emotion cues. But what this latest study adds is a comprehensive framework—blending affective neuroscience, computational models, and hard data—that brings the body firmly back into the picture.

How Interoception Could Be the Hidden Engine of the Self

You’re breathing, perhaps without noticing it. Maybe your foot is tapping, or your stomach’s reacting to that afternoon coffee. These aren’t just sensations. According to the new model, they’re part of what makes you, you.

Interoception, as defined by the authors, is the brain’s way of monitoring and predicting the internal state of the body. This includes heart rate variability, respiration, gut motility, and even skin conductance. What makes the model particularly compelling is its reliance on predictive coding theory—the notion that the brain constantly generates models of reality, then updates them based on sensory input.

Bridging the explanatory gap with computational neurophenomenology, Note. This figure illustrates the explanatory gap between neural mechanisms and subjective experience. Hierarchical active inference (the cone in the middle) acts as a bridge between these two—first and third person—approaches to knowledge. Credit: Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews

This extends to bodily signals. The brain predicts internal states (like feeling hungry, anxious, or safe), and when the actual signals match or mismatch those predictions, a sense of self emerges. In the authors’ words, “conscious presence emerges from the continual, embodied negotiation between prediction and sensation.”

What’s fascinating is that the insula, a brain region tied to both interoception and emotion, appears to play a critical role. So do other areas like the anterior cingulate cortex and brainstem nuclei, which are known to process bodily feedback and maintain homeostasis. In other words, the brain’s job might be less about commanding the body and more about listening to it.

From Emotions to AI

The implications are far-reaching. For one, it could reshape how clinicians approach mental health. Disorders like anxiety, depression, and dissociation often involve distorted bodily perceptions—racing hearts, shallow breaths, muscle tension. If interoception helps build conscious awareness, then treating the body could help heal the mind.

In fact, some existing therapies—like somatic experiencing, mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, and even yoga—may already be tapping into this mechanism, albeit without knowing the full science behind it.

“We’ve underestimated the body’s role in shaping thought, emotion, and even identity,” said Professor Critchley, head of Psychiatry at Brighton and Sussex Medical School. “This research helps us update that assumption.”

There’s also a question of artificial intelligence and machine consciousness. If consciousness truly emerges from bodily feedback, then a disembodied AI may never be truly sentient, no matter how complex its neural networks become. That poses fascinating challenges for those working on conscious machines—or humanoid robotics.

The paper even hints at evolutionary advantages. By tying subjective awareness to internal signals, our ancestors may have gained a real-time model of their wellbeing, enabling faster decisions about threats, hunger, or fatigue.

Still, not all scientists are ready to rewrite the textbooks. Critics caution that while the theory is elegant, empirical validation remains limited. “It’s a promising model, but we need direct neural evidence that interoceptive prediction drives conscious experience,” one cognitive psychologist told Nature.

Consciousness as a Conversation Between Brain and Body

This isn’t about overthrowing neuroscience’s focus on the brain. Instead, it’s about expanding the lens. The human mind doesn’t float above the body like some ethereal software. It arises from the messy, pulsing, vibrating meat of our internal world.

That coffee-fueled flutter in your chest? That creeping tension before a speech? They’re not just bodily reactions. They may be the very substrate of your conscious self. And as this new model gains traction, we may start to see a more embodied approach to everything from education and therapy to machine learning and beyond.