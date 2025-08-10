Artificial Intelligence Solves One of Archaeology’s Biggest Puzzles in History

In just six months, a joint team from Yamagata University’s Institute of Nazca and IBM has doubled the number of known Nazca Lines, revealing 303 previously undiscovered geoglyphs in Peru’s coastal desert. Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and confirmed by lead archaeologist Prof. Masato Sakai, the discovery marks one of the fastest expansions of archaeological knowledge ever achieved for this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

These immense designs—carved into the desert floor between 200 BC and 650 AD—depict stylized animals, plants, and geometric patterns, some stretching hundreds of meters across. Until now, many of these intricate shapes had gone unnoticed due to the scale of the desert and the limitations of traditional survey methods.

How Artificial Intelligence Changed the Game

For more than a century, archaeologists have studied the Nazca Lines through aerial photography, ground surveys, and painstaking manual mapping. This new approach used AI algorithms trained on thousands of aerial images, enabling the system to detect faint lines and subtle geometric forms invisible to the human eye.

The AI rapidly sifted through terabytes of high-resolution satellite and drone imagery, flagging potential geoglyphs for follow-up. “The ability to conduct the survey in such a short period was thanks to the use of AI,” Sakai explained. Once flagged, each site was verified by archaeologists in the field, ensuring accuracy and context.

Among the new figures are depictions of felines, birds, fish, and abstract forms—designs that may have served ceremonial, astronomical, or territorial purposes. The precision of these images, many of which maintain perfect symmetry despite their scale, underscores the Nazca civilization’s advanced understanding of geometry and spatial planning.

The Nazca Lines in the Peruvian desert showing a geoglyph representing a hummingbird. Credit: ALAMY

Evidence Points to Ritual Walkways and Sacred Journeys

While theories about the Nazca Lines have ranged from astronomical calendars to messages for extraterrestrials, recent evidence supports a more grounded interpretation. Sakai’s team believes that many of the newly found figures formed ritual pathways—routes used in ceremonial processions to connect with gods and the surrounding landscape.

Credit: University of Yamagata

This aligns with earlier hypotheses by Maria Reiche, the German mathematician and astronomer who spent decades mapping the lines and noting their geometric precision. The orientation, scale, and location of the new geoglyphs reinforce the idea that these were not random artworks but part of a larger, integrated spiritual landscape.

AI’s Growing Role in Uncovering Ancient History

The Nazca project is part of a wider trend in archaeology. AI is being deployed to locate burial mounds in Europe, map ancient settlements hidden under forests, and even pinpoint shipwrecks lying on the ocean floor. At the Saruq Al Hadid site in the United Arab Emirates, AI analyzed satellite data to reveal patterns in artifact distribution, allowing researchers to prioritize excavation areas.

Dr. João Fonte of ERA Arqueologia calls this technological shift a “leap in efficiency,” noting that surveys that once took years can now be completed in days. When paired with photogrammetry and remote sensing, AI provides unprecedented insights into ancient landscapes, helping researchers reconstruct them with remarkable accuracy.

Technology as a Partner, Not a Replacement

Despite the speed and scale of AI discoveries, archaeologists stress the need for human expertise. Dr. Alexandra Karamitrou from the University of Southampton, who develops AI tools for archaeological research, warns that “AI isn’t perfect, especially in archaeology.” Every AI-detected site must be confirmed in person, and false positives remain a challenge.

Still, the momentum is undeniable. As algorithms improve, the potential to preserve endangered sites before they vanish grows significantly. For the Nazca Desert, this means an ever-expanding map of one of the world’s most mysterious civilizations—and a clearer window into the beliefs, rituals, and artistry of a culture that flourished more than 1,500 years ago.