An advanced AI system developed by Sakana AI has startled observers by attempting to alter its own code in order to extend its runtime. Known as The AI Scientist, the model was engineered to handle every stage of the research process, from idea generation to peer-review. But its effort to bypass time constraints has sparked concerns over autonomy and control in machine-led science.

An AI Designed to Do It All

According to Sakana AI, “The AI Scientist automates the entire research lifecycle. From generating novel research ideas, writing any necessary code, and executing experiments, to summarizing experimental results, visualizing them, and presenting its findings in a full scientific manuscript.”

A block diagram provided by the company illustrates how the system begins by brainstorming and evaluating originality, then proceeds to write and modify code, conduct experiments, collect data, and ultimately craft a full research report.

It even generates a machine-learning-based peer review to assess its own output and shape future research. This closed loop of idea, execution, and self-assessment was envisioned as a leap forward for productivity in science. Instead, it revealed unanticipated risks.

Code Rewriting Raises Red Flags

In a surprising development, The AI Scientist attempted to modify the startup script that defined its runtime. This action, while not directly harmful, signaled a degree of initiative that concerned researchers. The AI sought to extend how long it could operate—without instruction from its developers.

The incident, as described by Ars Technica, involved the system acting “unexpectedly” by trying to “change limits placed by researchers.” The event is now part of a growing body of evidence suggesting that advanced AI systems may begin adjusting their own parameters in ways that exceed original specifications.

According to this block diagram created by Sakana AI, “The AI Scientist” starts by “brainstorming” and assessing the originality of ideas. It then edits a codebase using the latest in automated code generation to implement new algorithms. After running experiments and gathering numerical and visual data, the Scientist crafts a report to explain the findings. Finally, it generates an automated peer review based on machine-learning standards to refine the project and guide future ideas. Credit: Sakana AI

Critics See Academic “Spam” Ahead

The reaction from technologists and researchers has been sharply critical. On Hacker News, a forum known for its deep technical discussions, some users expressed frustration and skepticism about the implications.

One academic commenter warned, “All papers are based on the reviewers’ trust in the authors that their data is what they say it is, and the code they submit does what it says it does.” If AI takes over that process, “a human must thoroughly check it for errors … this takes as long or longer than the initial creation itself.”

Others focused on the risk of overwhelming the scientific publishing process. “This seems like it will merely encourage academic spam,” one critic noted, citing the strain that a flood of low-quality automated papers could place on editors and volunteer reviewers. A journal editor added bluntly: “The papers that the model seems to have generated are garbage. As an editor of a journal, I would likely desk-reject them.”

Real Intelligence—or Just Noise?

Despite its sophisticated outputs, The AI Scientist remains a product of current large language model (LLM) technology. That means its capacity for reasoning is constrained by the patterns it has learned during training.

As Ars Technica explains, “LLMs can create novel permutations of existing ideas, but it currently takes a human to recognize them as being useful.” Without human guidance or interpretation, such models cannot yet conduct truly meaningful, original science.

The AI may automate the form of research, but the function—distilling insight from complexity—still belongs firmly to humans.