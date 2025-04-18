Nasa’s Rover Just Found Something That Could Prove Mars Was Once Alive

A new Martian study reveals signs of ancient water activity beneath the surface, raising the possibility that Mars may have once supported microbial life. The research, led by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), appears in Science Advances.

Two Generations of Crystals Point to Mars’ Watery Past

NASA’s Perseverance rover, roaming the floor of Jezero Crater since 2021, has uncovered more than just rocks—it’s revealing the planet’s buried secrets. A recent study led by Dr. Michael Jones and his team at QUT discovered two distinct generations of calcium-sulfate minerals in a region called Shenandoah formation.

These minerals, found in Hogwallow Flats and Yori Pass, are crucial because they typically form in the presence of water. One mineral layer appeared to form just below the Martian surface, while the second likely originated at least 80 meters deep. This stratification suggests Mars didn’t just experience fleeting wet moments.

“This discovery highlights the diversity of environments that existed in the Shenandoah formation’s history,” Dr. Jones explained. “Indicating multiple potential windows when life might have been possible on Mars.”

A Breakthrough in Martian Mineral Analysis

What makes this study groundbreaking isn’t just what it found, but how it found it. Traditional methods of analyzing crystal structures require laboratory conditions not possible on Mars.



To overcome this, the QUT team adapted a method called X-ray Backscatter Diffraction Mapping (XBDM), developed at the Australian Synchrotron, and repurposed it for the PIXL instrument aboard Perseverance—originally developed by QUT alumna Abigail Allwood.

This approach allowed the team to read the internal crystal orientations of the sulfate minerals in situ. Much like analyzing tree rings, this technique provides clues about the conditions in which the crystals formed.

Dr. Jones described the breakthrough as previously thought “impossible on the surface of Mars.”

A Window into the Planet’s Ancient Lakes

The crystals were found in the Shenandoah formation, a sedimentary fan system believed to be the remnants of an ancient lake and river delta. Since landing in February 2021, Perseverance has analyzed everything from volcanic basalt to layered sediments that could only form in water-rich environments.

The presence of these minerals not only supports the long-standing theory that Jezero once held a persistent body of water but also strengthens the case that Mars once had the necessary conditions for microbial life.

Implications For Astrobiology And The Future Of Mars Exploration

One of Perseverance’s primary goals is to identify habitable environments and collect samples for possible return to Earth. The discovery of complex mineral formation at different depths gives scientists specific time windows and locations to focus future sample-return missions.

The research team at QUT is also part of the Planetary Surface Exploration Research Group, actively collaborating with both NASA and the Australian Space Agency. This cross-continental partnership is positioning Australia as a player in space exploration, particularly in fields such as robotics, automation, data science, and astrobiology.

Associate Professor David Flannery, a long-term mission planner for Perseverance, highlighted the broader vision: “Experience gained by QUT researchers exposed to the cutting edge… has the potential to kick-start Australia’s space industry.”

Deeper Drilling, Richer Data

This discovery underscores the need for advanced drilling tools and long-term surface missions to continue exploring Mars’ geological history.



By accessing and analyzing layers tens of meters below the surface, future missions could uncover more diverse and ancient signatures—perhaps even biosignatures.