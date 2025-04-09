This Wild New Study Shows Mars Could Be Habitable Sooner?

The idea of transforming Mars into a more Earth-like environment, where humans could eventually live without the need for spacesuits, has captured the imagination of scientists, science fiction writers, and the general public alike.

A recent study presented by Dr. Leszek Czechowski from the Polish Academy of Sciences at the 56th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference has shed light on the realities of terraforming the Red Planet.

The Current State of Mars

Mars is a cold and inhospitable world. Water on this planet boils at much lower temperatures than on Earth, and the pressure is so low that water would immediately vaporize in a human’s body.



“Water inside a person’s body would begin boiling immediately at the current pressure on Mars,” noted Leszek Czechowski of the Polish Academy of Sciences. The study, titled Energy Problems of Terraforming Mars, highlights the vast scale of energy and resources required to make the planet habitable.

In this research, Dr. Czechowski suggests that it is theoretically possible to bring Mars’s atmospheric pressure up to 1/10th of Earth’s level. At this level, water would boil at 50 °C—just above body temperature. While this is still far from ideal, it would mark a significant step toward making the fourth planet more hospitable.

Hellas Planitia: A Promising Starting Point

Although raising Mars’s atmospheric pressure would be an enormous task, certain areas on the planet are more suitable for initial efforts. One of these areas is Hellas Planitia, a vast lowland region on Mars.

The average pressure in this region is about 1/100th of Earth’s sea-level pressure, which makes it the most favorable location to begin terraforming efforts. In fact, it is the place closest to achieving the desired atmospheric pressure, a crucial first step in the terraforming process.

The Challenge of Material Supply

One of the most significant obstacles to terraforming Mars is sourcing the necessary materials to build a breathable atmosphere. Dr. Czechowski explores the possibility of obtaining these materials from asteroids in the asteroid belt, which are relatively close to Mars.

However, the asteroid belt doesn’t have enough water and nitrogen, two crucial components needed to create an Earth-like atmosphere. Instead, Dr. Czechowski looks to the Oort Cloud, a theoretical region of icy bodies far beyond the planets of the Solar System.

It contains vast amounts of water and other essential materials, making it an attractive source for supplying Mars with the resources it needs. However, transporting these icy objects from the Oort Cloud would be a monumental task.



According to Science Alert, “it would take 15,000 years to get a reasonably sized Oort Cloud object near enough to Mars to make a material impact on its atmosphere.”

A More Feasible Option: Kuiper Belt Objects

The Kuiper Belt—located just beyond Neptune—offers a more realistic option. The Kuiper Belt contains many icy bodies rich in water, which could theoretically be transported to Mars over the course of several decades, rather than millennia.

However, the transportation of Kuiper Belt objects is fraught with challenges. These icy bodies are loosely held together, making them vulnerable to disintegration when they are brought closer to the Sun.







