Greenland’s Melting Ice Is Out of Control – So Scientists Are Sending In the Drones

A fleet of high-speed drones is set to take flight over the Arctic for the first time next month in a bold effort to revolutionize how scientists monitor Greenland’s rapidly melting ice sheet.

Drones To Bridge The Data Gap In Greenland

According to New Scientist, the upcoming tests, taking place near Ilulissat Icefjord in western Greenland, mark the beginning of a new chapter in cryosphere research. The initiative is led by UK-based drone manufacturer Marble, in partnership with researchers from the University of Bergen in Norway.

Together, they aim to deploy a low-cost, high-frequency surveillance system that could offer near real-time updates on glacial retreat—far more granular than what satellites or crewed flights currently provide.

“Every 12 hours, you get a new map of the whole of Greenland at high resolution.” says Mathieu Johnsson, CEO at Marble, outlining the project’s ultimate vision: a drone network that operates autonomously, feeding constant data to climate scientists around the world.

Why Greenland’s Ice Matters?

The stakes are high. Greenland’s ice sheet is the second largest on the planet, and its potential to influence global sea levels is enormous. If the entire sheet were to melt—something projected over centuries or millennia—it could cause oceans to rise by more than 7 meters. But scientists are focused on more immediate timelines.

By the end of this century, some upper-bound models predict that Greenland’s meltwater could contribute up to 1 meter of sea-level rise. However, these estimates remain shrouded in uncertainty due to gaps in data—especially at outlet glaciers like Sermeq Kujalleq.

“We are observing it today with satellites, but the data is not sufficient,” says Kerim Nisancioglu from the University of Bergen. He explains that understanding glacier behavior hinges on measuring ice thickness, which is critical to determining when regions may cross tipping points that accelerate ice loss. “Now we’ll be able to continuously monitor this.”

A New Frontier In Climate Surveillance

The drones being tested are already in use for maritime surveillance, but this Arctic mission will push them into far more extreme environments. Equipped with radar, cameras, and lidar sensors, the drones will fly over Sermeq Kujalleq to track changes in real time. The team’s goal is ambitious: to slash the cost of monitoring by a factor of 1000, eliminating the need for humans to be stationed in the field.

The two-year program is supported by a £2 million grant from the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA). The long-term objective is to develop robotic hangars from which the drones can be launched and maintained autonomously, further reducing logistical barriers.

But first, the team has to confront the reality of operating delicate equipment in one of the harshest climates on Earth. “The main way we are going to do it is by going there and seeing what ends up breaking,” Johnsson admits. “You do that enough times, until it becomes reliable.”

Navigating Arctic Extremes

Testing conditions near the glacier will expose the drones to freezing temperatures, icy winds, and rapidly shifting weather patterns—variables that are notoriously difficult to simulate in labs.



But if successful, the trials could set a new standard in climate surveillance technology, providing scientists with the tools to react to and model glacial changes with unprecedented speed and accuracy.