‘It Keeps the Surface Cooler—Until It Melts’: Scientists Warn an Arctic Phenomenon Is Vanishing, and the Worst May Hit This Winter

As summer wanes in the Northern Hemisphere, scientists are sounding the alarm over what could be one of the most extreme Arctic melt seasons in recorded history — a shift with potentially far-reaching consequences for weather across North America and Europe this coming winter.

According to a detailed analysis by Severe Weather Europe and data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Arctic sea ice extent has plunged to historic lows for this time of year, surpassing even the infamous 2012 season. The melt has been driven not just by warmer air, but by a complex interplay of ocean heat, disrupted wind patterns, and a weakening polar vortex, with potential to tilt winter weather across large swaths of the globe.

A Vanishing Ice Cap and a Warming Ocean

The Arctic ice cap is now thinner, smaller, and less stable than it has been in decades. By late June, satellite data showed that the sea ice extent had fallen to around 0.6 million square kilometers below 2024 levels — a staggering drop considering the typical melt season continues into mid-September. This makes 2025’s trajectory one of the most aggressive on record.

What makes this particularly concerning is not just how much ice is lost, but how much heat the Arctic Ocean is now absorbing in its place. Ice reflects between 50% and 70% of the sun’s energy. Open ocean, by contrast, reflects only about 6% — the rest is absorbed, warming the surface and exacerbating the melt cycle.

The result is a classic climate feedback loop: less ice → more heat absorption → even less ice next season. The NSIDC explains this in more technical terms in its comprehensive sea ice primer, noting that this “albedo effect” is one of the most potent amplifiers of climate change in the polar regions.

These color-coded maps compare sea ice age, the week of March 4, 2000 (left) and the week of March 5, 2023 (right). Oldest sea ice is white, and youngest sea ice is dark blue. The extent of old, thick sea ice in the Arctic has declined significantly since the mid-1980s, when satellite measurements first became available, and even since the start of the twenty-first century. — Credit: NOAA Climate.gov based on data from NSIDC

At the same time, ocean heat content continues to climb. According to a report by NOAA Climate.gov, over 90% of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases is now stored in the ocean — much of it in the upper 700 meters, where it directly influences sea ice dynamics. From 1993 to 2024, the ocean has been gaining heat at a rate of 0.66 to 0.74 watts per square meter, an increase described as both “persistent” and “statistically unambiguous.”

Polar Vortex Under Pressure

As the Arctic warms and loses ice, another consequence is beginning to play out several miles above the Earth’s surface — in the stratosphere, where the polar vortex resides. This swirling mass of cold air typically locks in Arctic chill during the winter, keeping much of the freezing air confined to the far north.

But with less sea ice acting as a thermal barrier, atmospheric circulation is shifting. As Severe Weather Europe notes in its in-depth breakdown, these conditions weaken the polar vortex and distort the jet stream — the high-altitude wind current that steers weather systems across the Northern Hemisphere.

The Arctic sea ice has its own seasonal cycle, and you can see it in the image below from NSIDC. It shows the change in sea ice extent over a single year. The melt season usually starts in late March and lasts well into September. There, it reaches a grand minimum before starting to re-freeze in October. Credit: Severe Weather Europe

“A strong and stable polar vortex usually means a locked-in jet stream and milder winters in mid-latitudes,” the article explains. “But a weaker vortex tends to buckle, letting Arctic air spill southwards — often resulting in colder winters over the eastern U.S., central Canada, and Northern Europe.”

This isn’t mere speculation. Historical patterns show that low sea ice in autumn tends to precede more severe winters, especially when sudden stratospheric warming events (SSWs) disrupt the vortex. These SSWs — which can collapse the vortex entirely — have been linked to extreme cold snaps, such as the 2018 Beast from the East in Europe and the 2021 Texas deep freeze.

Eyes on September — and Beyond

All eyes are now on September, when the Arctic traditionally reaches its annual minimum ice extent. If current melt rates hold, 2025 may set a new all-time low, surpassing the 2012 record that shocked the scientific community and reshaped long-term climate forecasts.

The latest ECMWF seasonal forecasts suggest that high pressure over the central Arctic may dominate the coming weeks — a pattern that tends to accelerate melting by bringing warmer air and clearing skies, which further boosts solar absorption.

In tandem, ice thickness and volume are also in sharp decline. Data visualizations shared by climate scientist Zachary Labe and others show that this year’s ice cap is not just smaller, but substantially thinner, particularly around the Beaufort Sea, northern Canada, and Siberia. Thin ice melts faster and is more easily broken up by wind and ocean currents, making it unlikely to survive the final weeks of the melt season.