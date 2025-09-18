Here We Are: The Planet’s Last Stable Glaciers Are Beginning to Collapse—and It’s Happening Faster Than Expected

Once thought to be resilient to climate change, the glaciers of the Pamir Mountains in Central Asia are now melting — and fast. According to a new study published in Communications Earth & Environment by researchers led by Francesca Pellicciotti, the decline began around 2018, driven by an unexpected and persistent drop in snowfall.

This region, often referred to as the planet’s “third pole” due to its massive ice reserves, has long stood out as an anomaly. For decades, the Pamir and neighbouring Karakoram ranges maintained stable or even slightly growing glaciers, baffling scientists watching other parts of the world lose ice at record rates. But the latest data suggests the era of stability is over.

In fact, researchers say the glaciers are now losing ice mass at a rate of 0.82 metres of water equivalent per year — a nearly eightfold increase compared to the 1999–2018 average.

“We’re witnessing the collapse of what was once considered a climate refuge,” says Pellicciotti, a glaciologist with ETH Zurich. “It’s a sharp reminder that no place is immune.”

The Snowfall Switch

The team’s findings are based on a detailed 24-year reconstruction using a high-resolution land-surface model combined with in-situ data from the Kyzylsu catchment in Tajikistan. This remote glacierised valley sits in the northwestern Pamirs — a critical water source for millions downstream.

Since 2018, snowfall in the region has plummeted by roughly 25%, with snow depths thinning considerably and melting earlier in the spring. Crucially, this wasn’t caused by rising temperatures alone — but by an actual drop in precipitation, particularly in the form of solid snow.

Between 1999 and 2018, the average annual snowfall measured around 617 mm, but in the past five years that number has fallen to just 470 mm, according to station records. That means less insulation for glaciers, less reflection of sunlight, and more direct ice melt.

Map of the Kyzylsu catchment. The names of the main glaciers are indicated in black. The elevation information is taken from the AW3D Digital Elevation Model (DEM), while the hillshade was derived from high-resolution Pleiades DEMs acquired in 2022 and 2023.

This loss of snow cover not only accelerates glacial retreat but also reduces surface albedo, which intensifies local warming. The research links these feedbacks to an increase in summertime ice melt, with July 2022 clocking record-high air temperatures at 3,579 meters — an ominous 10.4°C average, well above the freezing point.

The once-robust mass balance of the Kyzylsu Glacier has turned deeply negative. Avalanche-fed snow, which previously helped maintain ice levels, has also diminished significantly — halving over the same period.

More Meltwater, but Less Water Security

At first glance, melting glaciers might seem like good news for water availability. And in the short term, they are. The added meltwater has temporarily offset some of the runoff deficits caused by lower snowfall — but it’s a one-off injection.

The model used in the study, which simulates snow, ice, and water dynamics down to 100-meter resolution, shows that 31% of the current runoff is now coming directly from glacier melt. That’s up from 19% a decade ago. But the overall annual runoff has started to fall nonetheless, pointing to a ticking time bomb for downstream communities and agriculture in countries like Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, which rely heavily on the Amou Darya river fed by Pamir ice.

In places like Roghun, where Tajikistan is building one of the world’s tallest dams for hydropower, the risks are mounting. Reduced glacier input could affect long-term water storage and seasonal flow patterns, undermining future energy security.

“We’re already seeing the water peak,” notes Dr. Simone Fatichi, co-author of the study. “Once the glaciers are gone, that buffer is gone too.”

What’s Behind the Dry Spell — and Will It Persist?

The research doesn’t yet point to a single culprit behind the snowfall collapse. But it raises serious questions about large-scale climate drivers. The team suspects shifts in Western Disturbances — critical mid-latitude weather systems — as well as interactions with ENSO and the Pacific Decadal Oscillation could be disrupting regional moisture flows.

Notably, the snowfall fraction — the ratio of snow to rain — hasn’t changed much. That means the problem isn’t warmer air turning snow into rain, as often seen elsewhere. It’s that less precipitation is falling altogether, especially above 4,000 meters, where glaciers receive the bulk of their snow.

While long-term models from the CMIP6 project suggest precipitation may increase in Central Asia by the end of the century, whether that water will arrive as snow or rain remains uncertain — and may depend on how quickly temperatures rise.