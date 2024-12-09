This Mutated Tribe Can Swim to the Extreme Ocean’s Depths After Developing a Unique “Gene”

The Bajau, an Indonesian tribe living on floating homes off the coast, have developed exceptional diving abilities that allow them to plunge into the depths of the ocean. These extraordinary divers rely not only on their expertise but also possess a unique mutant gene, called the “sea nomad gene”, that enables them to dive to impressive depths for several minutes. This genetic trait, which gives them an enlarged spleen, allows them to stay underwater much longer than the average human.

Extraordinary Diving Abilities at the Heart of the Ocean

The Bajau are capable of diving as deep as 70 meters without sophisticated equipment, armed only with stone weights and wooden goggles. Their ability to dive so deeply and for such long periods relies on one key organ: the spleen. When they dive, their spleen compresses, releasing a reserve of red blood cells into their bloodstream, enriching it with oxygen. This biological phenomenon enhances their endurance, allowing them to stay submerged for several minutes without needing to breathe.

Melissa Ilardo, a researcher at the University of Cambridge, explains that the Bajau dive for up to eight hours a day, often completing dives lasting several minutes at extreme depths. This ability is not simply the result of training—it is largely due to a genetic mutation that alters the production of certain thyroid hormones, responsible for the enlargement of their spleen.

Key Characteristics of Bajau Diving:

Maximum Depth : Up to 70 meters without sophisticated equipment.

: Up to 70 meters without sophisticated equipment. Dive Duration : Up to 13 minutes underwater without artificial oxygen.

: Up to underwater without artificial oxygen. Daily Time Spent Underwater: Up to eight hours a day.

A Biological Mechanism Similar to Seals

The genetic adaptation of the Bajau is similar to that observed in marine animals like the Weddell seals, which are capable of staying underwater for hours thanks to oversized organs that help with oxygen storage. It has been proven that seals also have enlarged spleens, which allow them to store oxygen for their dives. The link between the Bajau and seals lies in their thyroid hormone levels, which stimulate spleen growth and improve their diving abilities.

Ilardo and her research team have found that the Bajau have higher-than-average levels of thyroid hormones, which would explain the enlargement of their spleens, a critical organ for their apnea performance. This discovery highlights a unique adaptation found only in these extreme divers.

Why Is Their Way of Life Threatened?

The Bajau’s way of life is now at risk. Their nomadic lifestyle and reliance on traditional fishing conflict with the pressures of commercial fishing and the economic challenges imposed by modern societies. Additionally, their lack of citizenship and difficulty settling in neighboring nation-states further complicate their situation.

Some of the challenges faced by the Bajau include:

Commercial Fishing : The depletion of local marine resources.

: The depletion of local marine resources. Lack of Citizenship : Difficulty accessing basic services like healthcare and education.

: Difficulty accessing basic services like healthcare and education. Cultural Erosion: The risk of losing their ancestral knowledge.

Their exceptional biological abilities could be lost if the Bajau’s way of life is not protected. The impact of economic, social, and environmental change on their traditional way of life could result in the loss of an ancient skill set that is unique to the world.

The Bajau are more than just a fascinating community—they are a striking example of human adaptation to extreme environments. However, their genetic heritage could disappear if external pressures continue to threaten their traditional way of life.