These Prehistoric Paintings, Which Aren’t From Our Species, Hold a Game-Changing Secret

A groundbreaking discovery in Maltravieso Cave, located in Extremadura, Spain, is shaking up our understanding of the origins of art. These ancient hand stencils, dated to at least 66,710 years ago, suggest that Neanderthals—not Homo sapiens—may have been the world’s first artists.

A Game-Changing Breakthrough in Dating Techniques

To determine the age of these stunning works, researchers turned to a cutting-edge dating method involving uranium-thorium analysis. By measuring the decay of uranium trapped in the calcium carbonate layer covering the paintings, the team, led by Alistair W.G. Pike of the University of Southampton, pinpointed their minimum age.

Co-author Paul B. Pettitt, in an article published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, declared, “These findings clearly show that Neanderthals had advanced cognitive abilities, on par with Homo sapiens.”

Highlights from the Study

Here’s what makes these findings so extraordinary:

Location: Maltravieso Cave, Extremadura, Spain.

Maltravieso Cave, Extremadura, Spain. Technique: Hand stencils created by blowing pigment around hands pressed to the cave wall.

Hand stencils created by blowing pigment around hands pressed to the cave wall. Age: A minimum of 66,710 years, making them the oldest stencils of their kind.

A minimum of 66,710 years, making them the oldest stencils of their kind. Research Team: Led by Alistair W.G. Pike and Paul B. Pettitt of the University of Southampton.

Led by Alistair W.G. Pike and Paul B. Pettitt of the University of Southampton. Comparison: Far older than the previous record-holder, Indonesia’s Leang Timpuseng Cave (39,900 years).

This discovery strengthens the case that Neanderthals, not Homo sapiens, pioneered artistic expression.

There are three hand stencils (center right, center top, and top left) on this wall in Spain’s Maltravieso Cave. One of them is at least 66,000 years old and was made by Neanderthals.

H. Collado

The Stencil Technique: Neanderthal Ingenuity

The hand stencils in MThe hand stencils in Maltravieso Cave stand out for their technical precision and symbolic depth. Researchers believe they were created using mineral pigments, likely blown through a hollow reed or directly from the mouth, to outline hands placed against the rock.

Why These Stencils Matter

Symbolism: The deliberate placement and repetition suggest a deeper, symbolic meaning beyond mere decoration.

The deliberate placement and repetition suggest a deeper, symbolic meaning beyond mere decoration. Skill: Achieving proper, detailed outlines required significant control over the pigment application.

Achieving proper, detailed outlines required significant control over the pigment application. Durability: The use of mineral pigments ensured the artworks survived for tens of thousands of years.

How Maltravieso Compares to Other Ancient Sites

Site Location Dating Technique Species Maltravieso Extremadura, Spain 66,710 years (min) Hand stencils (blown pigment) Neanderthal Leang Timpuseng Sulawesi, Indonesia 39,900 years (min) Hand stencils (blown pigment) Homo sapiens Tibetan Plateau Tibet ~200,000 years* Hand/foot traces (mud) Unknown

*Dating remains contested for the Tibetan Plateau site.

With Maltravieso’s stencils, Neanderthals stand out as innovators in art, predating Homo sapiens’ artistic contributions by tens of thousands of years.

Image processing reveals ancient stencilled hand marks in the Maltravieso cave, Spain. © Standish et al. 2024, Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports

Rethinking Neanderthal Culture

Maltravieso’s findings are part of a growing body of evidence suggesting that Neanderthals were not the unsophisticated brutes they were once thought to be. Recent discoveries reveal they possessed advanced cognitive and technical skills, including:

Adhesive technology: Neanderthals developed a process to create pitch from birchbark, a sophisticated adhesive used for hafting tools.

Neanderthals developed a process to create pitch from birchbark, a sophisticated adhesive used for hafting tools. Symbolic use of pigments: Other sites in Europe show evidence of Neanderthals using ochre for body decoration and symbolic purposes.

Other sites in Europe show evidence of Neanderthals using ochre for body decoration and symbolic purposes. Burial rituals: In some locations, Neanderthals buried their dead with grave goods, indicating spiritual or symbolic behavior.

According to Dr. Pettitt, “We’re seeing a pattern of behavior that points to Neanderthals as complex, intelligent beings capable of abstract thought.”

Did Sapiens Learn from Neanderthals?

One of the most intriguing implications of the Maltravieso discoveries is the possibility of cultural transmission between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens. When early modern humans arrived in Europe, they may have encountered caves already adorned with Neanderthal art. Observing these creations could have inspired Homo sapiens to adopt similar techniques, such as hand stenciling and the use of mineral pigments.

If this theory holds true, it would mark one of the first known examples of cross-species cultural influence, fundamentally altering how we understand the relationship between these two human species.

Art as the Universal Language

Maltravieso Cave forces us to rethink what it means to be human. Art, it seems, is not unique to Homo sapiens but a shared heritage that connects us to our closest evolutionary cousins. Neanderthals, far from being evolutionary dead ends, emerge as visionary creators who helped shape the course of human history.

This discovery is just the beginning. As researchers continue to explore sites like Maltravieso, new insights will undoubtedly deepen our understanding of Neanderthals and their profound contributions to human culture.