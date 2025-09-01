Scientists Discover Earth’s Crust Has Flipped Beneath the Sea

Researchers have uncovered a surprising geological phenomenon beneath the North Sea that could challenge long-standing theories about how the Earth’s crust forms and behaves. A team from the University of Manchester has discovered that enormous sand formations — stretching across several kilometers — are completely upside down, reversing the expected order of geological layering.

This discovery, detailed in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, suggests that dense sand has sunk into lighter sediments, creating large mounds beneath the sea floor that defy conventional geological models.

Undersea Formations Flip the rulebook on geology

Geological layering typically places younger rock above older material. However, these newly identified structures defy that sequence. Formed millions of years ago during the Late Miocene to Pliocene periods, they reveal a process where denser sand has pushed downward, displacing the lighter, older sediments below.

According to Professor Mads Huuse, a geophysicist at the University of Manchester, “what we’ve found are structures where dense sand has sunk into lighter sediments that floated to the top of the sand, effectively flipping the conventional layers we’d expect to see and creating huge mounds beneath the sea.”

Known as sinkites, these reversed formations are not only rare in nature — they also represent the largest known examples of this phenomenon.

Credit: Communications Earth & Environment

Discovery Made Possible By Advanced Imaging

Researchers made this breakthrough using high-resolution 3D seismic imaging, a method that maps sub-seafloor structures with precision by analyzing sound wave reflections. These scans revealed hundreds of upside-down sand bodies hidden beneath the seabed — some spanning several kilometers wide.

Until now, such reversals were considered geologically insignificant or limited to small-scale anomalies. The scale of these newly revealed structures challenges that assumption and prompts a re-evaluation of how sediments behave beneath the Earth’s surface.

A Potential Shift In Carbon Storage And Energy Models

The impact of this discovery goes beyond theory. Understanding how these sinkites form could reshape practices in carbon capture and storage, as well as in oil and gas exploration. When dense materials are found pushing downward through the crust, it may alter how scientists assess subsurface reservoirs and model fluid migration through rock layers.

“This research shows how fluids and sediments can move around in the Earth’s crust in unexpected ways,” explained Huuse. By better understanding these processes, geologists may develop more accurate models for locating trapped hydrocarbons and for how “we assess underground reservoirs, sealing, and fluid migration — all of which are vital for carbon capture and storage.”

Credit: Communications Earth & Environment

This Geological Find Has Experts Arguing

Not all experts are convinced. Although the research has received a wave of support, it’s also facing skepticism within the scientific community. “As with many scientific discoveries, there are many skeptical voices,” Huuse admitted, “but also many who voice their support for the new model.”

Researchers will need further studies to confirm whether these sinkites are a rare regional feature or evidence of a broader geological process long missed. For the moment, their presence beneath the North Sea marks the beginning of a new perspective on Earth’s inner structure.