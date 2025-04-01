Scientists Bring 7,000-year-old Algae Back To Life From Deep Baltic Sea Sediments

In an unprecedented discovery, scientists have successfully revived algae buried beneath the Baltic Sea seabed for nearly 7,000 years, demonstrating the astonishing endurance of microscopic life and opening a new window into Earth’s ecological past.

Buried Time Capsules At The Bottom Of The Sea

A research team from the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research Warnemünde (IOW) recovered sediment cores from the Eastern Gotland Deep, one of the Baltic Sea’s deepest zones. These layers of mud and organic material contain a biological record stretching back thousands of years.

Trapped in these sediments were resting stages of Skeletonema marinoi, a common diatom species responsible for spring algal blooms. Deprived of light and oxygen, these algae had lain dormant, surviving in conditions that mimic suspended animation.

In the lab, under carefully restored light and nutrient conditions, the cells reawakened — and began to grow, photosynthesize, and divide.

The Oldest Algae Ever Revived

This discovery pushed the limits of what scientists believed possible. Skeletonema marinoi was successfully revived from every single sediment layer tested — including one dated to 6,871 years ago. These ancient strains didn’t just survive; they thrived, showing biological activity nearly identical to their modern counterparts.

“They grow, divide and photosynthesize like their modern descendants,” said Sarah Bolius, lead author of the study. Researchers observed growth rates of 0.31 cell divisions per day and measured oxygen production comparable to current S. marinoi strains.

What truly surprised the team was the genetic divergence between samples. This confirmed that the resting stages had remained biologically isolated for thousands of years.

Resurrection Ecology Becomes Reality

This study marks a significant milestone for resurrection ecology. Until now, the oldest successfully reactivated life forms from aquatic sediments included only a few seeds and crustaceans. These algae now rank among the oldest living organisms ever brought back to life.

“The fact that we were actually able to successfully reactivate such old algae from dormancy is an important first step in the further development of the ‘Resurrection Ecology’ tool in the Baltic Sea,” said Bolius. “This means that it is now possible to conduct ‘time-jump experiments’ into various stages of Baltic Sea development in the lab.”

Decoding Evolution Through Living Fossils

New possibilities emerge from the ability to compare revived algae with environmental data from the same layers. By combining sediment proxy data — indirect clues about ancient environments — with living organisms, researchers can track how genetic traits shifted across thousands of years.

Instead of relying on fossils or degraded DNA, scientists now have access to living specimens that link past and present ecosystems. “Such deposits are like a time capsule,” Bolius explained, containing valuable information about past ecosystems and the inhabiting biological communities, their population development and genetic changes.”

This living connection helps build a more accurate understanding of evolutionary resilience in marine systems increasingly affected by climate stress.

From The Baltic Past To The Planetary Future

Global marine ecosystems are facing mounting stress from warming, acidification, and oxygen loss. Insights from these ancient algae may help scientists forecast how life might respond — or struggle — under future conditions.

The PHYTOARK team plans to test the revived strains in a range of laboratory environments to simulate historical and future changes in salinity, temperature, and nutrient levels. These time-travel experiments may reveal how microscopic species navigate abrupt shifts in climate.