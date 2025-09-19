Amber Discovery in Ecuador Reveals Forgotten Forest of the Dinosaurs

For the first time, scientists have uncovered prehistoric insects trapped in amber in South America, a discovery detailed this week in Communications Earth & Environment. Found in a sandstone quarry in Ecuador, the amber opens a window into a Cretaceous forest more than 100 million years old — a time when flowering plants were only beginning to spread across the planet.

What the researchers found inside goes far beyond curiosity. Tiny flies, ants, beetles, and wasps were sealed in resin while dinosaurs still roamed the Earth. Until now, almost every major amber deposit from the last 130 million years had been discovered in the Northern Hemisphere.

Hidden Forest At The Edge Of The Amazon

Beneath the surface of today’s Amazon basin, the ancient landscape tells a very different story. The amber fragments were excavated from a site known as the Genoveva quarry, a location already familiar to miners but never scientifically explored in this way.

According to Fabiany Herrera, fossil plant curator at the Field Museum in Chicago, this now-lost forest was a humid, resinous ecosystem filled with tree species long vanished from the region. These included ferns, conifers, and the distinctive Monkey Puzzle Tree—a species no longer native to Amazonia. “It was a different kind of forest,” Herrera explained, hinting at a climate and ecology that have since completely transformed.

The resin that oozed from these ancient trees trapped whatever it touched: insects, plant material, even grains of pollen. Over millions of years, that resin hardened into amber, preserving minute biological details in remarkable clarity.

A photo released by researchers in September 2025 shows a Cretaceous-era amber specimen from Ecuador containing a Diptera Nematocera fly. Credit: Mónica Solórzano-Kraemer/AP





Tiny Fossiltiny Fossils, Massive Implicationss

Tucked inside the amber, scientists identified six types of arthropods, including species from the Dolichopodidae family (long-legged flies) and Chironomidae (non-biting midges). The discovery also included fossilized pollen and leaves.

To Ricardo Pérez-de la Fuente, a paleoentomologist at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, these insects are more than just relics—they’re “little windows into the past.” Although he wasn’t part of the study, he emphasized how such fossils help scientists reconstruct the co-evolution of insects and flowering plants.

David Grimaldi, an entomologist at the American Museum of Natural History, echoed this sentiment. “Amber tends to preserve things that are tiny,” he noted, pointing out how its unique properties make it ideal for studying creatures often lost in the fossil record.

Uncovering A Prehistoric Goldmine

Years before this discovery made headlines, Carlos Jaramillo of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute had heard rumors of amber deposits in the region. Using decades-old field notes, he traced the source to the Genoveva quarry and began a targeted excavation effort. What he found exceeded expectations.

“I went there and realized this place is amazing,” Jaramillo said. “There’s so much amber in the mines,” and because it’s an open quarry, “it’s more visible” than it would be in a typical forest setting. Researchers eventually collected hundreds of amber fragments, some of them harboring exquisitely preserved life forms.

The study identified two distinct amber types: one that formed underground near the tree roots, and another created by resin exposed to air. Curiously, only the surface amber contained biological specimens. The underground variety—while more plentiful—held none.

A photo released in September 2025 shows a Diptera Brachycera fly from the Dolichopodidae family, commonly known as long-legged flies, preserved in a Cretaceous-era amber sample unearthed in Ecuador. Credit: Mónica Solórzano-Kraemer/AP



South America Joins The Ancient Amber Map

Until recently, the Southern Hemisphere remained largely absent from the global record of ancient amber discoveries. According to Grimaldi, this scarcity had long been “an enigma.” The new study helps fill that gap by proving that South America—once part of the Gondwana supercontinent—also hosted amber-producing forests during the Cretaceous.

Dating the amber to approximately 112 million years ago, researchers place this forest in a pivotal moment of evolutionary history. Flowering plants were just beginning to rise, and insects like those found in Ecuador may have played a key role in pollination and plant diversification. The forest’s insects were small, but their influence on Earth’s ecosystems was anything but.