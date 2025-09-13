Archaeologists Found Strange Prehistoric Spheres in the Amazon—Inside Were Bones That Don’t Belong Together

A chance encounter in the Amazon rainforest has revealed what researchers describe as a rare archaeological find that could reshape our understanding of pre-Columbian societies in South America.

In the floodplain region of Fonte Boa, deep within Brazil’s Amazonas state, members of the local community stumbled upon seven large ceramic urns, unearthed by the uprooting of a tree near Lago do Cochila. What makes the discovery especially compelling is what was inside: human bones, turtle shells, and fish remains.

The find was confirmed in a joint announcement by the Mamirauá Institute for Sustainable Development and community leaders, who have been collaborating through a participatory research model.

Archaeologist Geórgea Holanda works on one of the recovered funeral urns in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest. Holanda and her colleagues say the urns don’t match previously known pottery traditions in the area. Photograph by Geórgea Holanda, Mamirauá Institute

These ceramic spheres are believed to have served a funerary function, but their unusual contents hint at rituals involving both death and food, a connection rarely seen in Amazonian archaeology.

“They were likely sealed with organic material, long since decomposed, and buried just 40 centimeters deep—possibly beneath ancient homes,” said Dr. Geórgea Layla Holanda, one of the lead archaeologists, in a press briefing shared by the Institute.

Sophisticated Land Management in Flood Zones

The urns were uncovered on an artificial island, part of a wider network of earth mounds believed to have been engineered centuries or even millennia ago. These structures, built by ancient Indigenous communities, raised habitable land above the floodwaters that routinely sweep the Solimões River Basin.

Similar findings in the past—such as those discussed in PNAS and recent studies from INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research)—have argued that such landforms point to dense, sedentary populations with sophisticated knowledge of environmental engineering.

Last October, locals in the Amandarubinha community saw the toppled tree and contacted a local priest who reached out to the Mamirauá Institute, more than 150 miles away. With community help, archaeologists from the institute excavated the urns earlier this year. Photograph by Geórgea Holanda, Mamirauá Institute

“This isn’t incidental architecture,” explained Márcio Amaral, the archaeologist overseeing the excavation. “These people managed water levels, food resources, and burial practices with remarkable intent. It’s a type of Indigenous engineering that’s been overlooked for too long.”

The dig site itself posed a technical challenge: the urns had been lifted nearly three meters off the ground, entangled in the root system of the fallen tree. A makeshift wooden scaffold—constructed by locals using traditional methods—was the only way to safely recover the artifacts.

Rare Clay and Unclassified Ceramic Traditions

Initial laboratory analyses of the urns, now underway at the Mamirauá Institute in Tefé, suggest they were made from a greenish clay. While this type of material has been noted in isolated archaeological sites in the Upper Solimões region, it remains rare and largely unclassified. Some shards show traces of red slip decoration and engobe finishes, but none appear to correspond with known traditions such as the Amazon Polychrome Tradition, widely studied in the Lower Amazon.

“This could indicate the presence of a distinct cultural group—one that has not yet been fully documented,” said Holanda, noting that the ceramic style lacks parallels in the broader Amazon Basin.

The presence of both human and animal remains inside the urns—specifically fish and turtles—has raised questions about the spiritual or ceremonial role of food in funerary customs. Ethnoarchaeological comparisons with Andean and lowland South American groups suggest a symbolic fusion of nourishment and the afterlife, though researchers caution that more work is needed to draw firm conclusions.

A Model for Scientific Collaboration With Local Knowledge

The excavation and transport of the urns to Tefé—roughly 190 kilometers away by river, requiring a 10- to 12-hour journey through dense waterways—was conducted entirely by local residents under scientific guidance. The project has been hailed as a model for inclusive, community-based science, blending academic rigour with traditional ecological knowledge.

Walfredo Cerqueira, a pirarucu fisherman from the nearby São Lázaro do Arumandubinha community, was among the first to report the find after noticing unusual pottery in the roots of the fallen tree. His wife, Nádia Silva, cooked for the team during the excavation camp, while local artisans helped construct the elevated platform needed to retrieve the suspended urns.

“This was an archaeology done from the inside out,” said Amaral. “We followed the community’s rhythm, shared meals, and learned from their understanding of the land. It’s not just about unearthing artifacts—it’s about respecting the knowledge that lives here.”

Such an approach aligns with growing calls in academic circles to decolonize archaeological practice by centering Indigenous voices and lived experience, especially in regions like the Amazon where written records are absent and oral history holds vital keys to interpretation.

For now, the urns remain under study. But their sudden appearance, drawn out by wind and root, has opened new pathways into a long-buried past—one shaped by water, ceremony, and a people who knew their land better than we ever imagined.