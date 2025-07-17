Did Neanderthals Have Favorite Recipes? The Answer is…

A recent study, published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology, offers a fascinating look into the butchery practices of Neanderthals, shedding light on their distinct food preparation methods. By analyzing the remains from two caves in northern Israel, Amud and Kebara, the study highlights how, despite living in close proximity and sharing a similar environment, Neanderthal groups exhibited notable differences in how they processed the same animals. The differences are revealed through the analysis of cut-marks on the faunal remains, suggesting that these ancient humans had diverse approaches to butchering, likely influenced by their unique cultural practices and behaviors.

Uncovering the Neanderthal Kitchen

Researchers studied animal bones recovered from two caves—Amud and Kebara caves—located about 70 kilometers apart in northern Israel. These caves, occupied by Neanderthals during the winter around 70,000 to 50,000 years ago, provided an intriguing glimpse into their survival strategies. The bones analyzed were from animals like mountain gazelles and fallow deer, which were common to both groups. While previous studies had established that both groups shared similar diets, the new research sheds light on a more subtle difference: their butchering methods.

Anaëlle Jallon, a researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the lead author of the study, explained, “It means that within all the Neanderthal population, you have several distinct groups that have distinct ways of doing things, even for activities that are so related to survival.”

A Tale of Two Caves

The team analyzed a total of 344 bone fragments from both caves, dating from between 70,000 and 50,000 years ago. They focused on the cut marks left on the bones to identify differences in butchering methods. The analysis revealed that bones from larger animals, such as aurochs, were more commonly found at Kebara cave. However, Jallon pointed out that this could be due to differences in how the bones were preserved, or it could suggest that Neanderthals at Amud may have butchered these larger animals elsewhere.

Notably, the researchers found that bones from Amud cave showed a higher density of cut marks, many of which crossed over each other. In contrast, bones from Kebara cave showed fewer marks that were more linear. This suggests that different groups had distinct butchering techniques, despite using similar tools. Both groups relied on flint-based tools for processing the animals, but their approach to cutting the meat and bones appeared to differ in significant ways.

Understanding Neanderthal Behavior

The differences in butchery techniques could be attributed to several factors. One possibility is that Neanderthal groups developed unique preferences for how they prepared their food. These preferences might have influenced how they approached butchering tasks, leading to distinct cutting patterns on the bones. Another possibility is that the groups had different numbers of individuals involved in the butchering process, which could have affected the type of cuts made. Alternatively, the variation could reflect differences in how the groups butchered meat at various stages of decay.

Dr. Matt Pope, a researcher at University College London who was not involved in the study, praised the research for its contribution to our understanding of Neanderthal behavior. He noted, “These aren’t just cut marks being studied, these are the gestures and movements of the Neanderthal people themselves, as evocative to us as footprints or hand marks on a cave wall.”

“Future research will help to discern between the alternative [explanations for the variations], but the study as it stands is a powerful reminder that there is no monolithic neanderthal culture and that the population contained multiple groups at different times and places,” he concluded.