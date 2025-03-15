Newly Found Bones Change What We Know About Paranthropus robustus

The discovery of new fossils in Swartkrans Cave, South Africa, has reshaped our understanding of Paranthropus robustus, an early hominin species that lived around 2 million years ago.



The latest findings published in the Journal of Human Evolution suggest that this species, once thought to have been more primitive, actually walked upright, much like modern humans. This revelation adds another layer to the complex story of human evolution and the adaptations that shaped our ancestors’ survival.

Paranthropus Robustus: A Prehistoric Survivor

Paranthropus robustus, often referred to as Australopithecus robustus, coexisted with early members of the genus Homo, including Homo ergaster, an early human ancestor. Unlike its Homo relatives, P. robustus had a stocky build, a small stature, and was characterized by powerful jaws and thick teeth, adaptations for chewing tough, fibrous plants.

Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind, particularly at Swartkrans Cave, have provided valuable insights into this species. Their heavy skulls and robust teeth suggest a diet consisting of roots, tubers, and seeds, requiring significant chewing power. This specialization likely helped them survive harsh environmental conditions.

Discovery Of A Nearly Complete Lower Body

Until recently, knowledge about the post-cranial anatomy of P. robustus was limited due to a lack of well-preserved skeletal remains. That changed when researchers from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand uncovered an articulated hipbone, thigh bone, and shin bone from a single individual. This marked the first time that such a well-preserved lower body of a Paranthropus individual was found.

The bones revealed that P. robustus was fully bipedal, walking upright much like modern humans. The species’ locomotion was more advanced than previously believed, indicating that it was not as primitive as once thought.

How Big Were They?

The researchers estimate that this particular “individual, probably a female, was only about a meter tall (3.3 feet and 27 kg (60 pounds) when it died, making it even smaller than adults from other diminutive early human species, including those represented by the famous ‘Lucy‘ (Australopithecus afarensis; about 3.2 million years old) and ‘Hobbit’ (Homo floresiensis; about 90,000 years old) skeletons, from Ethiopia and Indonesia, respectively,” noted Professor Pickering from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The compact size of P. robustus may have made it vulnerable to large prehistoric predators, such as sabertooth cats and giant hyenas. Fossils of P. robustus individuals have been found with tooth marks matching leopard bites.

How Paranthropus Robustus Adapted To Survive?

Despite their small size, P. robustus was not defenseless. Evidence suggests that they lived in social groups, which may have helped them survive in dangerous environments. Fossils found near stone and bone tools indicate that they may have used basic tools for food preparation and scavenging.

Although not as skilled as later Homo species, P. robustus may have used tools to break open tough plant materials or access hidden food sources. This level of adaptability suggests that they were more intelligent than previously assumed.