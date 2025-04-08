Nasa Astronaut Joins Russian Cosmonauts On Historic Soyuz Mission To The Iss

On April 8, 2025, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft. The mission, which launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, is a significant milestone in international cooperation in space exploration. This accomplishment, as reported by NASA, adds another chapter to the ongoing research aboard the ISS and demonstrates the strength of global partnerships in advancing space exploration.

Soyuz MS-27 Crew Successfully Docks with the ISS

The Soyuz spacecraft, carrying Kim, Ryzhikov, and Zubritsky, launched at 1:47 a.m. EDT on April 8 and completed the journey to the International Space Station with a successful docking at 4:57 a.m. EDT. This is a key moment in the Expedition 72 and Expedition 73 missions, which focus on scientific research and maintenance of the ISS.

The hatches between the Soyuz spacecraft and the ISS are expected to opened around 7:20 a.m. EDT, officially welcoming the crew aboard for their eight-month mission. During their stay, the astronauts will be conducting critical research experiments, supporting maintenance tasks, and contributing to the international effort to further understand microgravity and life sciences in space.