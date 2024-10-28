Nasa And Roscosmos Brace For Potential Iss Evacuation Amid Serious Air Leaks And Risks

NASA and Roscosmos have escalated safety protocols on the International Space Station (ISS) following an ongoing air leak and mounting structural concerns that now rank among the highest safety risks for the orbiting station.

The issues, tracked over the past five years, include a persistent leak in the Zvezda Service Module, prompting both space agencies to consider emergency evacuation protocols.

NASA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) recently identified more than 50 “areas of concern” on the 25-year-old space station, with the Zvezda leak alone being upgraded to a “top safety risk” level, rated five out of five.

The Growing Risk from Zvezda Module’s Air Leak

The Zvezda Service Module, a core segment of the ISS that supports life systems and enables docking, first exhibited air leakage in 2019. Efforts to seal the cracks, including using patches and sealants, have thus far been unsuccessful in halting the leak’s progression. According to the OIG’s latest report, the rate of air escaping the module reached a record high in April 2024, with approximately 3.7 pounds (1.68 kg) of air lost daily. In response, NASA has implemented stringent protocols, requiring astronauts to stay on the U.S. side of the station whenever the Zvezda module is open, and to only enter it for essential tasks.

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free highlighted the agency’s proactive approach, stating, “We have conveyed the seriousness of the leaks multiple times, including when I was in Russia earlier this year.” NASA and Roscosmos reached an agreement to limit the module’s use, keeping the hatch closed during non-essential hours to minimize air loss. NASA has also taken additional measures by contracting SpaceX for a contingency evacuation plan, paying $266,000 to prepare for an emergency return of U.S. astronauts who would otherwise depend on Russian spacecraft.

Long-term Safety Concerns amid ISS Aging and Orbital Debris

The OIG report also underscores other critical challenges, including risks posed by micrometeoroids and orbital debris (MMOD) that could further endanger the ISS structure. NASA’s analysis shows that while shields on the U.S. sections protect against debris up to three centimeters in size, there are no defenses in place for larger pieces. With millions of small debris fragments orbiting Earth, the probability of significant impacts is increasing, adding another top-level risk to the ISS’s operational safety.

In the report, NASA acknowledges that debris poses not only a risk to the station’s integrity but also complicates safe evacuation in the event of damage to crew transport vehicles. While replacement parts and repairs have maintained ISS functionality beyond its planned lifespan, the station now has hundreds of components operating past their intended use dates, with 588 parts flagged as overdue for replacement in September 2024 alone. As NASA and its partners consider extending ISS operations to 2030, these escalating maintenance needs and safety concerns continue to challenge its future.

Preparing for an Uncertain Future

NASA’s partnership with SpaceX and ongoing collaboration with Roscosmos are part of a broader strategy to mitigate these mounting risks while maintaining ISS operations. In the event of emergency evacuation, American astronauts have been trained to quickly reach the Crew Dragon capsule, which remains docked as an escape vehicle. The agencies are closely monitoring the situation, with regular assessments of leak progression, structural vulnerabilities, and potential hazards from space debris. According to ISS program manager Joel Montalbano, “the leak is not an immediate risk to crew safety or vehicle operations but is something for everybody to be aware of.”

NASA’s report underscores the complex balance between addressing immediate safety needs and planning for the long-term sustainability of the ISS. As a unique research facility contributing to space exploration, science, and international collaboration, the ISS remains an essential asset despite the challenges posed by its aging infrastructure.

