Scientists Discover Thousands of Giant, Living Eggs in an Underwater Volcano

In a shocking revelation, scientists have discovered thousands of giant eggs in an underwater volcano off the coast of Vancouver Island, Canada. These eggs, belonging to the elusive Pacific white skate, were uncovered in waters once thought too cold and lifeless to support such an extraordinary finding.

A Discovery That Defies Expectations

For years, the underwater volcano near Vancouver Island was believed to be extinct. Scientists had assumed that the surrounding waters were too cold to support much marine life.

However, during a 2019 expedition led by deep-sea marine biologist Cherisse Du Preez of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the team uncovered an astonishing truth: the seamount, previously considered dormant, is actually an active underwater volcano.

This discovery changed the understanding of the region, revealing that the volcano releases warm, mineral-rich water—far from lifeless, the area was home to a surprising range of marine life.

The Mystery of the Giant Eggs

The discovery of thousands of eggs belonging to the Pacific white skate was one of the most astonishing finds of the expedition. These giant eggs, known as “mermaid purses” due to their distinctive purse-like shape, are approximately 1.5 feet across, making them an impressive sight.

The eggs were found on the summit of the underwater volcano, nearly one mile beneath the ocean’s surface. This area, with its warm, geothermal environment, offers a stark contrast to the cold waters typically inhabited by the Pacific white skate.

Researchers were left astounded by the fact that these eggs were alive. Unlike dinosaur eggs found elsewhere in the world—such as the 80-million-year-old fossilized eggs uncovered in Ganzhou City, China—these eggs were still living.

The volcano’s geothermal activity provides warmth to the eggs, which may help speed up their lengthy four-year gestation period. This is crucial because the eggs, given their size, require significant energy for development.

How Do These Eggs Survive in the Deep?

The Pacific white skate (Bathyraja spinosissima) is a deep-sea species typically found in cold Pacific Ocean waters at depths ranging from 2,600 to 9,500 feet.

The female skates are known to produce large eggs, exerting enormous energy to provide essential nutrients for their developing young. These eggs, which can grow up to 1.5 feet across, are uniquely shaped, resembling purses, earning them the nickname “mermaid purses.”

One of the most intriguing aspects of the discovery is how the Pacific white skate uses the heat from the underwater volcano to its advantage. The warmth from the volcano accelerates the development of the eggs, shortening the usual four-year gestation period. Du Preez believes the warm water provides a natural incubator that ensures the survival of the young skates.

She explained, “The shallow summit of the seamount is almost a coral garden and a safe nursery for juveniles to grow before they descend to the deep.”

Why Do These Skates Use an Underwater Volcano as a Nursery?

This isn’t the first time scientists have observed deep-sea species using volcanic heat for reproduction. In 2018, researchers discovered similar eggs in the Galápagos Islands near hydrothermal vents.

While those eggs were much smaller, measuring just over four inches long, the discovery pointed to a similar conclusion: deep-sea species use volcanic and hydrothermal environments to help incubate their eggs.

The Pacific white skates’ eggs near Vancouver Island are much larger, which suggests that the geothermal heat plays an even more significant role in speeding up the development of the young..

Future Exploration and Preservation Efforts

Following the 2019 discovery, the research team returned to the site in 2023 for further investigation. During their two-week expedition, they captured live footage of a Pacific white skate laying an egg and gathered evidence that more than one skate species was utilizing the same volcanic site as a nursery.

The scientists from Fisheries and Oceans Canada are committed to closely monitoring the area to ensure the protection of this fragile ecosystem. They are particularly focused on safeguarding the seamount and its surrounding environment from the threat of overfishing and other human impacts.

This discovery is not only a stunning revelation about how deep-sea species adapt to harsh environments, but it also highlights the importance of geothermal environments in supporting marine life. The research team continues to monitor the site, they aim to further understand how volcanic and hydrothermal environments influence species’ survival and development.