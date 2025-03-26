Archaeologists Discover Rare Ancient Figurines at Pyramid Ruins

In a significant breakthrough at the San Isidro archaeological site in El Salvador, archaeologists uncovered five ancient clay figurines atop a pyramid. These figurines, known as Bolinas figurines, are over 2,000 years old, offering an important glimpse into ancient Mesoamerican culture.

Unearthing the Past

The figurines were discovered by Jan Szymaski and Gabriela Prejs, archaeologists from the University of Warsaw, during an excavation at the top of San Isidro’s largest pyramid. These rare Bolinas figurines were found in a place of great significance, revealing the depth of cultural practices in this ancient civilization. Carbon dating placed the figurines between 410 and 380 B.C.E.

The figurines range in size from a few inches to about a foot tall. They are designed with open mouths, and interestingly, the three larger figurines feature detachable heads. Small holes in their necks suggest that strings were likely used to operate these figurines as primitive puppets, possibly during ritualistic ceremonies.

Puppet-Like Figures: Ritual or Performance?

According to Daily Express, the discovery of these figurines offers more than just a peek into the artistry of the time—it provides insight into the rituals and performances that may have been central to this ancient society. Jan Szymaski described the figures as “clay actors”, with their expressive faces giving an almost eerie impression.

“Very little is known about the identities and ethnolinguistic affiliations of the creators of ancient settlements that predate the arrival of Europeans in the early 16th century. This gets worse the further back in time we look. This finding is only the second such a group found in situ, and the first to feature a male figure.”

The figurines’ existence challenges the notion of cultural backwardness and instead highlights that ancient El Salvador was part of a vibrant and far-reaching network of Mesoamerican communities, capable of exchanging ideas and cultural practices across vast distances.

Broadening Connections: A Network of Ancient Societies

What makes this discovery even more fascinating is the connection it hints at between different Mesoamerican civilizations. Similar Bolinas figurines have been found in other parts of Central America, including Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and Costa Rica.

The San Isidro site is still largely unexcavated, but it has already provided important clues about the society that lived there. The site features a complex of clay structures, and the discovery of the Bolinas figurines atop a large pyramidal structure indicates that it was a place of considerable significance.

“This discovery contradicts the prevailing notion about El Salvador’s cultural backwardness or isolation in ancient times,” he explained. “It reveals the existence of vibrant and far-reaching communities capable of exchanging ideas with remarkably distant places.”

A Window Into El Salvador’s Hidden Past

The Bolinas figurines are a key find in the context of El Salvador’s pre-Columbian history, which has often been under-explored compared to its neighboring countries. Due to the country’s high population density and the effects of volcanic activity, many archaeological sites in El Salvador have been damaged or buried over time.