SpaceX Kicks off 2025 with Flawless 1st Falcon 9 Launch, Landing, and Record-Breaking Booster Reuse

SpaceX successfully launched its first Falcon 9 mission of 2025 on Friday, January 3, marking the beginning of what promises to be another record-breaking year for the company. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 8:27 p.m. EST (0127 GMT on Jan. 4) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, carrying the Thuraya 4-NGS satellite into orbit.

Mission Overview

The Thuraya 4-NGS spacecraft, developed by Airbus, is operated by Space42, a satellite services company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. Once operational, the satellite will deliver advanced mobile communications services across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, catering to both commercial and government users.

Approximately 35 minutes into the flight, the satellite separated from the rocket’s second stage, entering a geostationary transfer orbit. From there, it will maneuver to its final position in geosynchronous orbit, providing coverage over a fixed region on Earth.

Falcon 9 Booster Milestones

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster achieved a successful landing on SpaceX’s Atlantic-based droneship, “A Shortfall of Gravitas”, just over eight minutes after launch. This marked the 20th flight and recovery for this particular booster, setting a benchmark for rocket reusability.

The booster has a storied history, having previously launched the ill-fated ispace Hakuto-R lunar lander, an International Space Station (ISS) resupply mission, and 13 Starlink satellite batches. This achievement highlights SpaceX’s focus on sustainability and cost efficiency in space exploration.

To date, the company has recovered 341 orbital-class rockets, a tally that includes both Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches.

Thuraya 4-Ngs: Advancing Ai-Powered Communications

The Thuraya 4-NGS satellite represents a significant leap in satellite technology. Designed and manufactured by Airbus, it incorporates cutting-edge features that will enable innovative AI-powered communication services, according to Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Space Services, one of Space42’s founding partners.

This mission also marked SpaceX’s 418th Falcon 9 flight and its 435th overall mission, solidifying the company’s dominance in the commercial launch sector. Following a record-setting 2024, with over 130 orbital launches, SpaceX plans to exceed that milestone in 2025.

A Promising Year Ahead

As SpaceX builds on its growing list of achievements, the launch of Thuraya 4 sets the stage for another dynamic year of space exploration and satellite deployment. With continued advancements in reusability and a packed launch schedule, SpaceX is poised to further revolutionize access to space while enabling transformative technologies.

