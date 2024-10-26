Spacex Launches 22 Starlink Satellites, Setting A New Record For Launches From Florida’s Space Coast

SpaceX achieved another milestone on Saturday, October 26, with the successful launch of 22 Starlink satellites as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its satellite internet network.

Details of the Starlink 10-8 Liftoff

Liftoff for this Starlink mission, designated Starlink Group 10-8, took place at 5:47 p.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carried the 22 satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO), continuing the growth of the Starlink megaconstellation. About eight minutes after launch, the rocket’s first stage successfully returned to Earth, touching down on SpaceX’s autonomous drone ship, Just Read the Instructions, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. This achievement marked the 19th flight and landing for this particular Falcon 9 booster, demonstrating SpaceX’s commitment to reusability and sustainable space practices.

As the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to the drone ship, its second stage continued the journey to orbit, deploying the satellites approximately 64 minutes after launch. This mission marked SpaceX’s 66th Starlink launch in 2024, emphasizing the company’s dedication to expanding its internet services through an increasingly dense constellation that now comprises over 6,400 active satellites.

Florida’s Space Coast: A Record-setting Year

With this launch, Florida’s Space Coast achieved its 73rd orbital mission in 2024, a new record that surpasses last year’s total of 72 launches. The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron had forecast a 90% chance of favorable launch conditions, which contributed to a smooth and timely liftoff. Space Launch Delta 45 recognized this achievement, stating, “Meeting and exceeding previous benchmarks is all part of how we are setting the pace for space in this new era.” The high launch frequency highlights the region’s growing importance in the global space industry, as Florida solidifies its reputation as a central launch site for both governmental and commercial space missions.

Starlink’s Global Growth and Impact

Since its inception, Starlink has grown rapidly, with millions of subscribers benefiting from high-speed internet services in remote and underserved regions. As SpaceX continues to expand its constellation, the Starlink network has expanded beyond residential use, now providing connectivity to businesses, mobile users, and even astronauts in orbit. SpaceX has also advanced internet service on commercial flights, bringing connectivity to customers around the globe and in previously unconnected locations.

SpaceX’s focus on booster reusability, highlighted by the Falcon 9’s 19th successful landing, enables the company to maintain a high launch frequency, which is key to the continued growth of the Starlink constellation. This reusable model not only supports more accessible internet services worldwide but also establishes a sustainable pathway for satellite deployment that aligns with the evolving commercial space industry.

