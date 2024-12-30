Why Taxi Drivers Die Less Often from Alzheimer’s: Researchers Explain

A recent study by researchers at Harvard Medical School, led by Vishal Patel, sheds light on the connection between spatial memory training and reduced Alzheimer’s mortality. The findings suggest that professions requiring frequent navigation, such as taxi and ambulance driving, may help protect against Alzheimer’s dementia by keeping the brain’s navigation center—the hippocampus—engaged.

The Hippocampus and Its Role in Alzheimer’s

The hippocampus, a brain region responsible for spatial memory and navigation, is critical for orienting and finding routes. Previous research indicates that this region is more active in taxi drivers than in the general population. Notably, the hippocampus is also implicated in the development of Alzheimer’s dementia, which often results in memory loss and disorientation.

The potential link between frequent hippocampal activation and Alzheimer’s protection has long intrigued researchers. Could the mental demands of navigating constantly changing routes, as seen in taxi and ambulance drivers, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s?

Study Reveals Lower Alzheimer’s Mortality in Navigation-Intensive Professions

To explore this question, the Harvard team analyzed the death certificates of nearly nine million U.S. adults who died between 2020 and 2022. They focused on the primary occupation of the deceased and whether they succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease. The results revealed striking differences:

1.69% of all people in the study died of Alzheimer’s.

of all people in the study died of Alzheimer’s. Among taxi drivers, this rate dropped to 1.03% .

. Ambulance drivers showed an even lower rate of 0.91%.

These professions ranked among the lowest in Alzheimer’s-related mortality. In contrast, professions with predetermined routes, such as bus drivers (1.65%), ship captains (2.12%), and airplane pilots (2.34%), exhibited higher rates of Alzheimer’s deaths.

Why Taxi and Ambulance Drivers Stand Out

Taxi and ambulance drivers regularly navigate dynamic and unpredictable routes, engaging their hippocampus far more than individuals in roles with structured navigation patterns. This constant cognitive stimulation could help maintain the health of this brain region, potentially reducing Alzheimer’s risk.

In contrast, professionals like bus drivers, pilots, and ship captains follow fixed routes that demand less navigational flexibility. A follow-up study in London supports this idea, showing that taxi drivers have better-developed hippocampi than bus drivers due to their navigation-intensive work.

Mortality from Alzheimer’s disease among ambulance drivers, taxi drivers, and other occupations. Risk adjusted percentages and mortality odds ratios were adjusted for age at death, sex, race, ethnic group, and educational attainment using logistic regression.

“The results suggest that it is important to consider how occupations affect the risk of dying from Alzheimer’s and whether cognitive activities can potentially be preventive,” said Anupam Jena of Massachusetts General Hospital, the study’s senior author. Additional studies are needed to determine if memory-intensive activities, such as those required in taxi and ambulance driving, can delay or prevent the onset of dementia.

Further Research Needed

While the results are compelling, the study does not confirm causation between navigation-intensive work and Alzheimer’s prevention, but, it opens the door to exploring how occupational cognitive demands might influence brain health. Professions or activities that frequently engage spatial memory could provide insights into strategies for preventing Alzheimer’s or slowing its progression.

As Patel and his colleagues conclude, “Further research is needed to say definitively whether the spatial cognitive work required for these occupations influences the risk of dying from Alzheimer’s disease and whether cognitive activities can potentially be preventive.”

Source: BMJ Group, Mass General Brigham

