Scientists Warn of Massive Volcanic Eruption That Could Wipe Out Entire Cities

Throughout history, the Earth has been shaped and reshaped by the raw power of volcanic eruptions. These natural phenomena have created continents, formed islands, and even influenced global climates. However, lurking beneath the surface of this awe-inspiring force is the potential for catastrophe. While volcanic eruptions are not uncommon, there exists a class of eruptions so massive and destructive that they can alter the course of human history in mere moments.

The last such eruption, Mount Tambora in 1815, plunged the world into chaos, triggering a “year without a summer,” widespread famine, and the deaths of tens of thousands. Now, more than 200 years later, scientists warn that the planet may be on the brink of another colossal eruption—one that could have devastating consequences for our modern, interconnected world.

Lessons from Tambora and Past Eruptions

Mount Tambora’s eruption is considered the most powerful in recorded history. The Indonesian volcano unleashed an enormous plume of ash, sulfur dioxide, and debris into the atmosphere, lowering global temperatures by at least 1 degree Celsius. The cooling effect disrupted weather patterns worldwide, leading to failed crops, food shortages, and famine.

This “year without a summer” saw snow in June across North America, failed harvests in Europe, and widespread starvation. The human toll was immense, but the cultural impact was also notable. It was during this cold, dark summer that Mary Shelley penned her iconic novel Frankenstein, inspired by the bleak and eerie conditions.

Tambora, however, is not unique in its destructive potential. The Samalas eruption in 1257, also in Indonesia, is thought to have contributed to the onset of the Little Ice Age, a prolonged period of global cooling. Scientists believe such massive eruptions occur roughly once every 600 years. Given this timeline, the world may be overdue for the next catastrophic event.

The Growing Threat

The next massive volcanic eruption will occur in a vastly different world than those of centuries past. Today, the planet is warmer, more interconnected, and more densely populated, amplifying the potential impact of such an event.

Markus Stoffel, a climate professor at the University of Geneva, warns that the question is not if, but when such an eruption will happen. “Humanity does not have any plan,” Stoffel said, emphasizing the lack of preparedness for the chaos it would unleash.

A massive eruption could:

Trigger Immediate Destruction : Entire cities could be obliterated by lava flows, ash clouds, and pyroclastic surges.

: Entire cities could be obliterated by lava flows, ash clouds, and pyroclastic surges. Disrupt Global Food Supplies : Cooling temperatures and altered rainfall patterns could devastate agricultural output in major breadbasket regions.

: Cooling temperatures and altered rainfall patterns could devastate agricultural output in major breadbasket regions. Cause Economic Collapse : Lloyd’s of London estimates that a Tambora-scale eruption could result in economic losses exceeding $3.6 trillion in its first year alone.

: Lloyd’s of London estimates that a Tambora-scale eruption could result in economic losses exceeding in its first year alone. Displace Millions: With more than 800 million people living within 60 miles of active volcanoes, mass evacuations would be inevitable.

How Volcanic Eruptions Affect the Climate

Volcanoes release a mix of gases during eruptions, including sulfur dioxide (SO₂), which has a profound effect on the climate. When SO₂ reaches the stratosphere, it forms aerosol particles that scatter sunlight, reflecting it back into space and causing temporary cooling.

Alan Robock, a climate professor at Rutgers University, explains that these particles “will blow around the world and last for a couple of years.” For example, the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines injected roughly 15 million tons of SO₂ into the stratosphere, cooling the planet by about 0.5 degrees Celsius for several years.

However, the cooling effect is not uniform and often exacerbates existing vulnerabilities. Some regions, such as southern Europe and northern Africa, could experience temperature drops of up to 7 degrees Celsius, leading to catastrophic crop failures and water shortages.

Mount Pinatubo Eruption 1991

Why the Impact Could Be Worse Today

In the modern era, a massive eruption would interact with a planet already altered by human activity. Several factors amplify the potential devastation:

Accelerated Atmospheric Circulation : A warmer climate speeds up the circulation of air in the atmosphere, dispersing volcanic aerosols more quickly and enhancing their cooling effect.

: A warmer climate speeds up the circulation of air in the atmosphere, dispersing volcanic aerosols more quickly and enhancing their cooling effect. Ocean Dynamics : Warmer surface waters could create barriers to ocean mixing, intensifying the cooling of the atmosphere above.

: Warmer surface waters could create barriers to ocean mixing, intensifying the cooling of the atmosphere above. Increased Eruption Frequency: Melting glaciers reduce pressure on volcanic systems, potentially triggering more frequent eruptions.

Michael Rampino, a professor at NYU, highlights this dangerous interplay: “It’s a more unstable world now. The effects might be even worse than we saw back in 1815.”

Potential Global Impacts of the Next Eruption

Impact Area Expected Effects Human Loss Millions at risk, with entire cities near volcanoes potentially wiped out. Global Cooling Average temperatures could drop by 1–1.5 degrees Celsius, disrupting weather patterns. Food Security Crop failures in major agricultural regions like the US, China, and Russia. Economic Losses Estimated to exceed $3.6 trillion in the first year alone. Political Instability Heightened tensions over food and resource shortages, potentially leading to conflicts.

Preparing for the Inevitable

While massive eruptions cannot be prevented, there are steps that can mitigate their impact:

Enhanced Monitoring: Installing advanced sensors to detect signs of volcanic activity in high-risk areas. Disaster Planning: Developing comprehensive evacuation plans and ensuring food and water security for affected populations. International Cooperation: Coordinating global efforts to provide aid and stabilize economies in the aftermath of an eruption.

Stoffel stresses the urgency of preparation: “We’re just at the beginning of getting an idea of what could happen.”

