How Skin Color Impacts Your Medication —and Why Science Is Catching Up

Emerging research has revealed a pivotal factor affecting drug efficacy and safety: skin tone, influenced by melanin levels, may alter how medications interact with the body. This finding sheds light on gaps in current drug development processes and emphasizes the need for more inclusive research practices to ensure equitable healthcare for all populations.

Melanin’s Role in Drug Dynamics

Melanin, the pigment responsible for skin, hair, and eye color, can bind to certain molecules, altering drug distribution and metabolism. For instance, studies suggest that nicotine binds to melanin, reducing its bioavailability in darker-skinned individuals. This may impact addiction dynamics, as nicotine retained in melanin-rich cells reduces the drug’s effects on the brain, possibly leading to compensatory behavior like increased smoking.

The role of melanin extends to toxic chemicals, such as pesticides, which can accumulate in higher concentrations in darker skin tones. This challenges the assumption that exposure standards apply universally, highlighting the need to redefine safe-exposure thresholds.

The impact of melanin on drug absorption was first flagged in the 1960s, yet it has remained underexplored. According to Sophie Zaaijer, “Melanin’s ability to interact with specific drugs was flagged back in the 1960s,” but this knowledge has not been integrated into modern drug testing frameworks. Standard dosing often assumes uniform pharmacokinetics, ignoring how melanin could sequester drugs and reduce their availability in target tissues.

Binding of small-molecule drugs to ocular melanin

Leveraging Advanced Technologies for Drug Testing

Recent advancements in cell biology and engineering have provided tools to address this gap. 3D cell models that mimic varying skin pigmentation levels allow researchers to study how drugs interact with melanin before human trials. Organ-on-a-chip systems, which combine multiple cell types (e.g., skin and liver cells), simulate complex physiological interactions, enabling precise tracking of how drugs behave in different environments.

For example, these chips can measure how a drug interacts with melanin in skin cells while being metabolized by liver enzymes. Such devices could predict responses in diverse populations, significantly enhancing preclinical research. Zaaijer notes, “This is a super exciting time. Innovations in cell biology are going at light speed.”

However, adopting these technologies widely requires regulatory support. Pharmaceutical companies often prioritize cost-efficiency, and without clear guidelines from bodies like the FDA, the integration of pigmentation models may be slow. Zaaijer suggests that regulations could mandate reporting the ancestry of cell models, stating, “The FDA could require that data must note whether experiments are done with cell models of European descent or African descent.”

Addressing Clinical Trial Representation

The lack of diversity in clinical trials is another critical barrier. Historically, most trial participants have been of European descent, limiting the applicability of findings to broader populations. Simon Groen emphasizes the importance of diversity in drug testing, stating, “There’s a distinct lack of trust—for example, in the African American community—towards ‘Big Pharma’ companies.”

To address this, new policies like the Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022 require drug manufacturers to develop Diversity Action Plans. These plans outline strategies for enrolling participants across different ethnicities, races, and skin tones. Furthermore, patients are encouraged to ask critical questions during recruitment, such as, “Has this drug been tested in a variety of ancestral models in preclinical research?”

Another barrier is accessibility. Clinical trials are often geographically or financially inaccessible for minority groups. Addressing this requires logistical support, such as providing local trial sites or compensating participants for time and travel costs.

Refining Data Transparency and Patient Trust

Transparent data practices can improve trust and inclusivity. Researchers should disclose cell model ancestry, trial demographics, and melanin-related findings during recruitment. Groen suggests that showing representative preclinical data to minority participants could alleviate fears of bias or harm, encouraging greater involvement.

Jakub Hlávka, a health policy expert, underscores the importance of representation in improving the reliability of trial outcomes: “Representation in clinical trials is a critical issue… However, less is known about representation with respect to skin pigmentation, which may have an effect on the bioavailability of drugs.”