200-Million-Year-Old ‘Sword Tail’ Pterosaur Could Be the Missing Link to Flying Giants

A groundbreaking discovery of a 200-million-year-old pterosaur fossil sheds light on the evolutionary journey of these extinct flying reptiles, bridging a gap in the understanding of how they transitioned from modest-sized flyers to colossal giants of the sky.

An Unexpected Key to the Evolution of Pterosaurs: Skiphosoura Bavarica

The newly identified species, Skiphosoura bavarica, meaning “sword tail from Bavaria,” was unearthed in southern Germany. This fossil stands out due to its nearly complete preservation and three-dimensional structure, an unusual trait for pterosaurs, which are often found flattened. With a wingspan of about two meters—similar to a golden eagle—this specimen represents an intermediate form between early pterosaurs and their later, larger relatives, the pterodactyloids.

What Makes This Fossil Special

The discovery highlights transitional evolutionary traits. Skiphosoura exhibits a mix of features: a pterodactyloid-like head and neck, elongated wrists, and shortened toes and tail, although less pronounced than in fully evolved pterodactyloids. Such features suggest an evolutionary bridge between earlier species and the massive pterosaurs that dominated later periods. The main characteristics of Skiphosoura include:

A unique short, stiff, and pointed tail, unlike earlier or later pterosaur species.

Evidence of gradual anatomical changes leading to larger and more specialized pterodactyloids.

Key elements of Skiphosoura.

A Clearer Evolutionary Timeline

This find, published in Current Biology, complements earlier discoveries like the darwinopterans, intermediate species showing a distinct shift in anatomy. Together, these fossils create a more complete evolutionary timeline, showcasing the gradual changes in head size, neck length, wrist elongation, and tail reduction that defined the lineage.

Paleontologists now have a step-by-step view of how pterosaurs evolved from small, long-tailed flyers to towering giants with wingspans of up to 10 meters.

Simplified phylogeny of Macronychoptera showing the phylogenetic placement of Skiphosoura bavarica gen.

Collaborative Efforts Behind the Find

Dr. David Hone of Queen Mary University of London hailed the fossil as a crucial link in understanding pterosaur evolution, stating, “This is an incredible find. It really helps us piece together how these amazing flying animals lived and evolved.” Researchers from institutions worldwide, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Lauer Foundation, contributed to the study.

Cutting-edge techniques, including digital photography in both visible and UV light, were employed to analyze the fossil’s intricate details, revealing its unique combination of features.