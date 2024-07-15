Next-Gen Spacesuit Converts Urine into Water, Enhancing Space Missions

Scientists have developed a groundbreaking spacesuit that recycles urine into potable water, inspired by the stillsuits from the sci-fi classic Dune.

This innovative technology could significantly enhance astronauts’ capabilities during long spacewalks, particularly for upcoming missions to the Moon and Mars.

The Need for Advanced Waste Management in Space

Currently, astronauts rely on maximum absorbency garments (MAGs), essentially adult diapers, to manage waste during spacewalks. These garments can be uncomfortable, prone to leaks, and can lead to health issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and skin rashes. Sofia Etlin, an astrobiologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, noted, “You’d think in the 21st century, astronauts would not be using diapers.”

The limitations of MAGs are not just about comfort. Astronauts have reported issues with leaks, which can make it difficult to distinguish between urine and sweat. These problems can cause significant discomfort and even medical complications. Astronauts sometimes reduce their food and water intake before a spacewalk to minimize the need to use the MAGs, which can impact their performance during these physically demanding activities. The need for a more advanced solution has become increasingly clear, especially as missions extend in duration and distance from Earth.

Innovative Technology for Hydration and Health

The new spacesuit incorporates a vacuum-based external catheter leading to a combined forward-reverse osmosis unit. This system purifies urine and returns it as drinking water within five minutes. The suit includes a silicon cup for urine collection, which fits differently for men and women, and multiple layers of fabric to ensure hygiene and comfort. “Our system can be tested in simulated microgravity conditions, as microgravity is the primary space factor we must account for,” said Professor Christopher Mason, senior author of the study.

The purification process uses a two-step filtration system to remove contaminants from the urine. First, the liquid passes through a membrane that separates water from waste products using forward osmosis. Then, the clean water is extracted from a salt solution through reverse osmosis. This technology ensures that more than 86.8% of the urine is converted into drinkable water. The purified water is then enriched with electrolytes and carbohydrates, addressing both hydration and nutritional needs during spacewalks.

The Significance for Future Space Missions

The development of this spacesuit is timely, as NASA prepares for its Artemis III mission, aiming to land astronauts on the lunar south pole by 2026. The suit’s design could also be crucial for future Mars missions, where access to drinking water will be limited. Etlin emphasized, “In the Artemis missions, astronauts might be out there for hours and hours on end… you need water and you need a waste system that isn’t limited to what a diaper can hold.”

This new system not only provides a sustainable solution for water supply but also improves the overall health and efficiency of astronauts. The ability to recycle urine into potable water reduces the need to carry large amounts of water on missions, which can significantly reduce the weight and cost of space travel. Additionally, by ensuring a steady supply of water, astronauts can maintain better hydration and avoid the negative effects of dehydration, which can impair cognitive and physical performance.

Testing and Future Applications of the Spacesuit

The researchers plan to test the system with 100 volunteers in New York this autumn to ensure its comfort and functionality in simulated microgravity conditions. These tests will help refine the technology before its deployment in actual space missions, potentially revolutionizing how astronauts manage hydration and waste in space.

These initial tests will focus on the system’s efficiency and comfort, ensuring that the urine collection and filtration processes work seamlessly in conditions that mimic those in space. The feedback from these tests will be crucial for making any necessary adjustments and improvements. The ultimate goal is to integrate this system into future spacesuits, providing astronauts with a reliable and sustainable source of drinking water during long-duration space missions.

