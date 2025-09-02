It’s Snowing Salt in the Dead Sea — Scientists Stunned by Bizarre Discovery

In a striking display of geological activity, researchers have observed what they call “salt snow” deep within the Dead Sea—a phenomenon that sheds light on one of Earth’s rarest natural processes. Documented in the Annual Review of Fluid Mechanics by Eckart Meiburg of UC Santa Barbara and Nadav Lensky from the Geological Survey of Israel, this discovery marks a significant step in understanding how enormous salt deposits form beneath Earth’s surface.

A Living Laboratory Of Salt Giants

Unlike other hypersaline regions, the Dead Sea is actively forming salt giants—vast subsurface structures that can stretch for kilometers and reach more than a kilometer in thickness. These massive deposits also exist beneath the Red Sea and Mediterranean, but their formation ceased long ago.

Today, “The Dead Sea is really the only place in the world where we can study the mechanism of these things today,” Meiburg explains. This allows researchers to monitor the dynamics of evaporation, brine movement, and sediment layering in real time.

Credit: Annual Review of Fluid Mechanics

Salt Snow In The Heat Of Summer

In 2019, scientists made an unexpected discovery: halite crystals, typically seen in colder seasons, were falling through the water column during summer. These crystals—commonly known as rock salt—usually form in cold, dense waters where salinity exceeds the level that water can hold in solution.

The summer precipitation, however, was triggered by double diffusion, a process where temperature and salinity interact in complex ways. As surface water became warmer and more saline due to intense evaporation, it began to cool and sink. Simultaneously, deeper water, which was colder and less salty, started to rise. This vertical mixing led to mid-layer salt crystallization—creating the illusion of salt snow falling upward through warmer waters.

This seasonal mixing is key to the year-round buildup of salt structures, including salt chimneys and domes, which are forming on the seafloor. The process contrasts sharply with other salt lakes, where precipitation is confined to dry seasons and shallow zones.

A Transformation Beneath The Surface

Before the 1980s, the Dead Sea maintained a meromictic structure, with warm, fresher water sitting atop colder, saltier depths. This layering remained stable throughout the year, preventing significant vertical mixing.

That equilibrium began to break down after the Jordan River—the lake’s primary freshwater source—was partially diverted. As freshwater inflow declined, evaporation intensified and surface salinity increased to match that of the deep waters. This triggered a shift to holomictic conditions, where the water column now mixes annually.

The change not only altered the physical dynamics of the lake but also influenced how and when salt precipitation occurs. Stratification still appears during the warmer eight months of the year, but no longer persists year-round. This instability has created a new rhythm for salt deposition—one that mirrors prehistoric conditions in once-closed basins.

A Mirror of the Mediterranean’s Past

Current conditions in the Dead Sea closely resemble those of the Messinian Salinity Crisis (5.96 to 5.33 million years ago), “but when tectonic motion closed off the Strait of Gibraltar, there couldn’t be any water inflow from the North Atlantic,” leading to massive evaporation and thick salt deposits that remain buried today.

The Dead Sea is now a smaller but active analogue of this ancient process. Continuous evaporation, salinity fluxes, and underwater springs are forming evolving salt structures each year. These formations offer insights into Earth’s geological history, while also informing future studies on coastal erosion, climate dynamics, and resource extraction in hypersaline environments.

With the water level dropping by about one meter per year, new shorelines and shifting sediments are creating a natural laboratory for studying how salt deposition reshapes the landscape