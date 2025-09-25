Scientists Just Found Leonardo da Vinci’s Hidden Tunnels — Thanks to a Forgotten Sketch

For centuries, the mystery lingered beneath Milan’s streets — and now, it’s no longer just a legend. Secret tunnels, sketched by Leonardo da Vinci in 1495, have finally been uncovered beneath Sforza Castle, right in the heart of the city.

The discovery was detailed in a new study by researchers from the Polytechnic University of Milan, published through their collaboration with Codevintec Italiana as part of an advanced digital mapping project. Using ground-penetrating radar and 3D scanning, the team has brought one of history’s most brilliant minds back into the spotlight — and revealed just how much of his genius remains buried underground.

Centuries-old Tunnels, Found Just Feet Beneath The Surface

The team behind the discovery, researchers from the Polytechnic University of Milan, scanned the castle’s grounds with 3D ground radar, laser mapping, and photogrammetry. What they found was more than they expected: hidden rooms, cavities, and a second underground level just below visitors’ feet. One passage appears to run parallel to a known corridor. Another may lead toward a basilica nearly half a mile away.

“The results were far more significant and intriguing than we had anticipated,” said architect Francesca Biolo, who led the scanning effort. “We uncovered rooms on a second underground level and an additional passage running parallel to the known one.”

Credit: Polytechnic University of Milan

Da Vinci’s Secret Military Blueprints Resurface

Back in 1495, Leonardo da Vinci was commissioned by Ludovico Sforza, the Duke of Milan, to decorate parts of the castle. That work included his famous frescoes in the Sala delle Asse, but also a series of sketches showing defensive tunnels and underground systems — long dismissed as hypothetical. Now, those drawings match up with newly found subterranean structures.

“These passageways have been the subject of legends and speculation for centuries,” said Franco Guzzetti, geomatics researcher at the university. “But now, thanks to technology, their existence has been confirmed.”

While experts aren’t certain whether Leonardo designed the tunnels himself, the match between his drawings and today’s scans is impossible to ignore.

The Grief Of A Duke May Have Carved This Tunnel Through Time

There’s a human story buried here too. After the sudden death of his wife Beatrice d’Este in 1497, Ludovico Sforza is believed to have commissioned a secret tunnel to the Basilica of Santa Maria delle Grazie, where she was buried. Historical records suggest the duke, consumed by grief, needed a private way to visit her tomb — away from public view. That tunnel, if fully intact, would have stretched from the castle to the basilica and doubled as a strategic escape route in the event of siege.

Virtual Archaeology Brings Lost Architecture Back To Life

The team’s long-term goal is to create a digital twin of Sforza Castle — a high-resolution 3D model that includes not just what’s visible today, but also what’s hidden below. The project could open the door to virtual explorations and augmented reality tours, giving the public a glimpse of what da Vinci once walked above.

Excavation remains off-limits for now. Urban constraints and preservation laws keep the secrets underground — but technology is rewriting the map of one of Italy’s most storied landmarks and in doing so, it’s giving voice to Leonardo da Vinci’s long-silent lines of ink — etched in 1495, and rediscovered 530 years later.