Scientists Split As Peru’s “alien Mummies” Dismissed As Dolls—but Fingerprint Data Raises New Doubts

The strange story of Peru’s so-called alien mummies is making headlines again. This time, it’s not because of their weird appearance or wild DNA claims—but because their fingerprints look nothing like ours. The findings were shared in a recent article published by the Daily Mail, and they’re raising new questions about what these mummies really are.

A Fresh Look At Ancient Remains

It all started when Joshua McDowell, a former prosecutor and now defense attorney, decided to take a closer look at one of the most talked-about mummies. This particular one, called Maria, has an elongated head and just three fingers on each hand. But what really caught McDowell’s attention was what he found under the microscope.

Together with three independent forensic medical examiners, he noticed something strange. The mummy’s fingerprints didn’t have any of the patterns you’d expect—no loops, no whorls, no arches. Just straight, clean lines.

“These were not traditional human fingerprint patterns,” McDowell told the Daily Mail. “We did not see any loops or whirls on the prints of the fingers or on the toes.” That’s a big deal coming from someone who’s spent years looking at fingerprints in legal cases. He even said these were “not classic fingerprints,” which makes you wonder: what are they?

To be fair, McDowell isn’t claiming aliens just yet. He admitted it’s “extremely premature” to make that kind of leap. The prints might look odd simply because of how the skin was preserved. Some researchers believe the bodies were buried in diatoms—a kind of algae that prevents decay—which could’ve warped the skin over time.

Additional photos of toes and fingers of Nazca mummy Sebastian' showing ridges/dermatoglyphs. Luckily, on some of his finger and toe pads we were able to get some good images of his prints. Many of the bodies' toes and fingers are too worn to see individual prints. pic.twitter.com/59kXVORWCA — Josh McDowell (@pikespeaklaw) August 25, 2025

How This All Started: A Wild Presentation In Mexico

If the name Nazca rings a bell, it’s probably because of the famous Nazca Lines in Peru. That’s also where these strange little mummies were supposedly found. In September 2023, Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan presented two of them during a congressional hearing in Mexico. Yeah, a full-on government presentation about what he claimed were 1,000-year-old non-human entities.

Maussan didn’t hold back. He said these weren’t mummies at all, but intact bodies—and that scientists had studied them “in great depth.” He claimed a lab at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) had carbon dated the remains, and that over 30% of the DNA came back as “unknown.” On top of that, he said the bodies contained rare metal implants, and one even had eggs inside.

🚨 Video showing CT-scans of tridactyl humanoid "Non-Human" body with elongated skull found in Nazca with Tridactyl Non Human fetus inside womb.



These "Alien" mummies were verified to be authentic by multiple Universities and recently by Doctors/Scientists in U.S.#Ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/EyhVRZCziP — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpolex) June 27, 2024

The Official Response: Nope, Not Aliens

In January 2024, he country’s authorities announced that the so-called mummies were just dolls, made from human and animal bones, paper, glue, and metal. In other words, not aliens—just a strange mix of stuff. Forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada told reporters the bodies were not extraterrestrials, reinforcing the government’s earlier conclusion.

Skeptics also pointed out that elongated skulls—a feature often cited as evidence of alien origin—were a known outcome of ancient Andean head-shaping practices, common in several pre-Columbian cultures in Peru. Christopher Heaney, a historian specializing in Latin America, highlighted that what looks “alien” today could simply be human remains shaped by cultural rituals and natural processes over centuries.

So What Are We Looking At?

Even with all the official debunking, some researchers aren’t totally convinced. The fingerprint issue makes things a little more complicated. Plus, a pair of filmmakers working on a documentary about the mummies say X-ray scans show internal structures that don’t match what you’d expect from a homemade fake.

They’re not calling them aliens, either. But they are suggesting that the remains could be evidence of a new or unknown species, or maybe even the result of genetic manipulation—intentional or natural, no one really knows.