Nasa Discovers Jupiter Is “thinner” Than We Believed

New measurements have revealed that Jupiter — the largest planet in our solar system — is actually smaller and more flattened at the poles than scientists had believed for decades. As reported by New Scientist, these findings are based on recent data from NASA’s Juno spacecraft and represent the most accurate assessment of the gas giant’s size in over 40 years.

Juno Sheds New Light On An Old Giant

Jupiter doesn’t have a solid surface like Earth does, which makes defining its true shape more complex. Scientists typically rely on measurements of the planet’s atmosphere at a standard pressure level — specifically the 1-bar level, where the pressure is roughly equal to that at sea level on Earth. The altitude of this pressure surface can be used to define the planet’s “surface,” in a way that’s consistent for gas giants.

Previously, this atmospheric boundary was measured by the Voyager and Pioneer spacecraft back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, using a technique known as radio occultation. This involves sending radio waves through the planet’s atmosphere and analyzing how the waves bend or change as they pass through, which allows researchers to estimate the atmospheric pressure at various heights, but these early measurements were limited.

A Slimmer, More Squashed Jupiter

Juno’s data shows that Jupiter’s diameter at the 1-bar pressure level is around 8 kilometers smaller than previously believed. That’s not much in human terms — it’s roughly the distance of a city-to-suburb commute — but on planetary scales, it’s a noteworthy revision. It also turns out that the planet is slightly more oblate, or “squashed,” at the poles than earlier data suggested.

This polar flattening is primarily caused by Jupiter’s extremely fast rotation. The gas giant spins once every 9 hours and 56 minutes — one of the shortest days in the solar system — which leads to an equatorial bulge and compression at the poles. This effect isn’t new to science, but Juno’s precision has revealed that the distortion is slightly more extreme than previously modeled.

Why A Few Kilometers Matter In Planetary Science

Updating Jupiter’s shape and size isn’t just about getting the numbers right for trivia books. These details are vital for calculating how the planet’s atmosphere circulates, how its magnetic field operates, and how it responds to tidal forces from its moons — particularly the volcanic Io and the icy Europa.

It also helps planetary scientists better understand how gas giants form and evolve, both in our own solar system and beyond. Since Jupiter is often used as a model for studying exoplanets, inaccuracies in its size and shape could ripple out into larger theoretical frameworks.

Even spacecraft navigation can be affected. While a difference of 8 kilometers might not seem like much, spacecraft flybys and orbit insertions require extremely precise calculations. A slightly slimmer Jupiter could change how missions are planned in the future.

Juno’s Continuing Mission To Redefine The Giant

NASA’s Juno mission, which has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, continues to deliver detailed information about the planet’s atmosphere, magnetic field, auroras, and interior. While the mission was originally scheduled to end in 2021, it has since been extended to 2025, and possibly beyond.

Every time Juno swings around Jupiter, it gets a bit closer and gives scientists a better look at what’s really going on beneath those thick clouds. With each pass, we’re learning more about how this giant planet works — and the surprises just keep coming. Turns out, Jupiter’s not quite as big or as round as we once thought.

