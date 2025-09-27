Mysterious Asteroids Near Venus Could Slam Into Earth Soon

Somewhere in the orbit of Venus, scientists believe a hidden population of asteroids is circling the Sun—nearly invisible to Earth-bound telescopes and possibly capable of striking our planet with very little warning.

A recent study led by Valerio Carruba, an astronomer at São Paulo State University in Brazil. His team published findings in Astronomy & Astrophysics that paint a detailed and slightly alarming picture of what’s known as Venusian co-orbital asteroids—a category of objects few people outside of planetary science have even heard of.

Why Nobody’s Looking In Venus’s Direction

Venus is not the easiest place to scan for space rocks. These asteroids don’t actually orbit the planet itself. Instead, they move along roughly the same path Venus takes around the Sun—what’s known as a 1:1 orbital resonance. In simple terms, they complete a solar orbit in the same time Venus does, just not necessarily alongside it.

That might sound harmless, and for Venus, it is. But for Earth? Not so much. These asteroids could eventually swing close enough to our planet to raise serious concerns. And here’s the catch: from Earth, they are extremely difficult to spot. Their orbits keep them close to the Sun’s blinding light, which blocks our telescopes from getting a good look. The result is a kind of celestial blind spot, right in our own neighborhood.

“We can’t detect them with current telescopes,” Carruba explained in an interview with Brazil’s Agência FAPESP. He warns that some of these objects might be as large as 300 meters wide—enough to create a crater several kilometers across and release energy comparable to “hundreds of megatons.”

Drifting Between Safe And Dangerous

The ones astronomers have managed to detect—about 20 in total—tend to have high orbital eccentricities, which means they follow long, stretched-out paths that sometimes take them far enough from the Sun to be seen from Earth. Those are the “easy ones,” relatively speaking.

But Carruba and his team ran long-term simulations that suggest there’s a much larger group with low-eccentricity orbits, where we can’t observe them. That’s where things get uncomfortable. These simulations revealed that some of these asteroids could gradually shift into Earth-crossing orbits, especially during orbital “transitions” that occur over cycles of about 12,000 years.

Our Best Telescopes Still Can’t Help

You’d think that with observatories like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory now coming online, we’d be in a better position to catch these stealthy space rocks. But even that cutting-edge facility, located in Chile, can’t do much here. According to Carruba, these asteroids might only become visible for “one to two weeks” at a time—and only when they’re above a certain angle from the horizon.

These objects could linger in our blind spot for months or even years, then pop into view at just the wrong moment. Still, there’s hope on the horizon. Literally. Future space-based observatories like NASA’s NEO Surveyor and China’s Crown mission are designed to peer closer to the Sun from orbital platforms.

Fragments From The Past With A Dangerous Future

So where did these strange orbiters come from? Interestingly, their origin may be tied to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, where rocky bodies never quite formed into a planet. Influenced by Jupiter’s gravity, some of these objects were eventually flung inward toward the Sun and caught in Venus’s orbital region.

These captures aren’t permanent. They tend to last about 12,000 years, after which the asteroids may either drift toward Earth, get kicked out of the solar system, or settle into new paths altogether. And while that might sound like a long time, in astronomical terms, it’s fleeting.

The study didn’t claim that we’re in immediate danger, but it’s not hard to read between the lines. As Carruba put it plainly, “planetary defense needs to consider not only what we can see, but also what we can’t yet see.” Until we build better tools to observe the Sun’s neighborhood, these invisible asteroids will remain a lingering question.