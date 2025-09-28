A Rare Teenage Tyrannosaurus Rex Fossil Was Discovered by Three Kids

While hiking through the fossil-rich terrain of North Dakota, three children made a discovery that paleontologists are calling one of the rarest in recent memory — the skeleton of an adolescent Tyrannosaurus rex. This remarkable find, now known as Teen Rex, is offering scientists a rare glimpse into how this iconic predator grew up. The discovery was featured in the PBS NOVA documentary T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator, which aired in June 2024.

A Moment Of Curiosity Leads To A World-class Discovery

In the summer of 2022, brothers Liam and Jessin Fisher, along with their cousin Kaiden Amundson, were exploring the Hell Creek Formation, a site renowned for its wealth of late Cretaceous fossils. While walking along a hillside, they noticed something protruding from the rock. At first, it looked like a single bone. Then they saw another — and another.

Their father, who volunteers with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, quickly recognized the significance of the find. Paleontologist Dr. Tyler Lyson was contacted, and within weeks, a full-scale excavation was underway. What the team unearthed exceeded all expectations: a mostly intact skeleton of a juvenile T. rex, preserved for nearly 67 million years.



“To go out with the intent of finding a dinosaur fossil and your first one is a T. rex? That is, even being conservative, one in a million,” Lyson told to The New York Post.

Three kids are living every child's dream of discovering a dinosaur! The rare tyrannosaur fossil found by the boys is one of only four of its kind ever found.



Teen Rex Joins An Elite List Of Fossils

Adolescent Tyrannosaurus rex fossils are incredibly rare. According to scientists at the museum, only four have ever been found. Most discoveries involve either much younger individuals or fully grown adults. That leaves a major gap in what we know about how the species developed and matured.

Based on bone structure and size, the Teen Rex specimen is believed to have been about 13 to 15 years old at the time of death. It measured roughly 25 feet long, significantly smaller than adult T. rex specimens that could reach 40 feet. This growth stage — in between juvenile and adult — is poorly understood, making the new fossil an essential piece of the puzzle.

The bones may help scientists determine how fast the dinosaur grew, how its body proportions changed with age, and even whether its hunting strategies evolved as it matured.

T. rex teeth stick out of the ground at the dinosaur dig. The teeth were part of the T. rex’s lower jaw. Credit: Tyler Lyson/Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Now On Display For A Closer Look

The fossil was excavated in 2023 and is now undergoing preparation at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where it’s part of a public lab experience. Visitors can watch paleontologists at work as they slowly remove layers of rock and sediment from the ancient bones — a process that could take years.

The discovery has already been featured in the PBS Nova documentary T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator, which aired in June 2024. The documentary follows the story from the initial discovery to the scientific efforts now underway.

Credit: T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator

What a Teenage T. rex Can Teach Us About Dinosaur Growth

What makes Teen Rex so scientifically valuable is not just its rarity, but what it might reveal about T. rex biology. Many questions remain unanswered — including how these dinosaurs grew, whether they were solitary or social at different life stages, and how their roles within prehistoric ecosystems may have evolved over time. As Lyson said :

” we want to understand how quickly a T. rex grew up from a little chick-sized animal into an 8,000-pound monster, we need juveniles. This is going to be an important fossil and help us determine the rate of growth for the T. rex and how its skeleton changed over time.”

The fossil may also help resolve a broader debate over whether Tyrannosaurus rex was a single species or part of a more complex genus that included multiple distinct types. With its transitional traits, Teen Rex could offer new data to clarify that discussion.

For Liam, Jessin, and Kaiden, the discovery has already been life-changing. Their curiosity and attention to detail led to one of the most significant paleontological finds of the decade.





