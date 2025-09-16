A Rocky Planet Might Actually Be Habitable — And It’s Nearby

Astronomers may have found the first rocky exoplanet in a habitable zone with signs of an atmosphere. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, stem from recent observations by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, and they’re focused on a small planet orbiting a red dwarf star just 40 light-years away: TRAPPIST-1e.

Until now, none have shown convincing signs of an atmosphere. TRAPPIST-1e may be the first to challenge that.

Hints Of Something Heavier Than Hydrogen

During four separate observations between June and October 2023, JWST targeted TRAPPIST-1e using a method called transit spectroscopy. This technique measures tiny changes in starlight as the planet passes in front of its star, allowing astronomers to detect atmospheric fingerprints — if any exist.

The early data ruled out the presence of a hydrogen-dominated atmosphere, which is common in gas giants but unlikely to support life. That finding, in itself, was encouraging. It points to the possibility of a secondary atmosphere, made up of denser gases such as nitrogen, methane, or carbon dioxide.

According to MIT postdoctoral researcher Ana Glidden, a member of the analysis team, the goal was straightforward: “If we assume that the planet is not airless, can we constrain different atmospheric scenarios?” The short answer is yes, but the evidence so far remains incomplete.

The Star Complicates The Search

What makes the analysis difficult isn’t just the faintness of the signal — it’s the star itself. TRAPPIST-1 is a small and temperamental red dwarf. Its surface constantly changes due to flares, star spots, and temperature variations, which distort the data and can easily masquerade as atmospheric features.

To correct for this, researchers applied a statistical modeling technique called Gaussian processes. This approach helps distinguish between light variations caused by the star and any that might come from the planet. Even with that correction, it took more than a year to separate the planetary signal from the stellar background.

In the end, two explanations remained plausible. One is that TRAPPIST-1e has an atmosphere made of heavier molecules. The other: it’s a bare, rocky planet. The available data just isn’t sharp enough to decide.

Could TRAPPIST-1 e be a watery world or a bare rock?



Clues To Climate, Not Just Composition

TRAPPIST-1e is slightly smaller than Earth, but it receives a similar amount of radiation from its star. That could make it warm enough for liquid water. Like many close-orbiting exoplanets, it’s most likely tidally locked, meaning the same side always faces its star.

An atmosphere could play a crucial role here, helping redistribute heat and prevent extreme temperature swings between the day and night sides. Without it, one hemisphere might freeze in darkness while the other is scorched by continuous sunlight.

Ryan MacDonald, a lecturer in extrasolar planets at the University of St. Andrews and lead author of one of the new studies, describes the situation clearly: “The most exciting possibility is that TRAPPIST-1e could have a so-called secondary atmosphere containing heavy gases like nitrogen.” Still, the possibility that the planet has no atmosphere at all remains on the table.

New Strategy For Future Observations

Although the first four transits didn’t provide definitive answers, scientists are already conducting a broader campaign to collect more data. By the end of 2025, 15 additional transits of TRAPPIST-1e will be observed by JWST, which could dramatically improve the accuracy of the measurements.

In this next phase, researchers will compare TRAPPIST-1e’s transits with those of TRAPPIST-1b, a nearby planet already known to be atmosphere-free. By using TRAPPIST-1b as a control, they hope to better isolate any signs of atmospheric gases around TRAPPIST-1e.

MacDonald explained the approach this way: “Any excess absorption of gases seen only during TRAPPIST-1e’s transits will be uniquely caused by the planet’s atmosphere.” This technique could help eliminate the remaining ambiguity and bring scientists closer to determining if this distant rocky world could really support life.