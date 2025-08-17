Russia Set to Launch “Noah’s Ark” Mission: Mice, Fruit Flies, and Lunar Simulants to Explore Space

On August 20, 2025, Russia will launch the Bion-M No. 2 biosatellite atop a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking a key step in studying the effects of spaceflight on living organisms. As reported by Space.com, the spacecraft will carry 75 mice, over 1,000 fruit flies, and other biological specimens for a 30-day mission in space, exposing them to high levels of radiation. The goal is to gain insights into the biological effects of space travel, crucial for advancing deep-space missions and understanding long-term impacts on human health.

Dubbed “Noah’s Ark” for its diverse payload, the mission also carries lunar simulants—dust and rocks mimicking materials found on the moon’s surface. These simulants will be studied after returning to Earth to assess how they react to space radiation and the vacuum of space, aiding plans for future lunar construction. The mission aims to gather critical data on microgravity and radiation’s effects on organisms, with potential applications in astronaut health and space medicine.

Examining the Impact of Space Radiation on Mice and Other Organisms

One of the key experiments onboard the Bion-M No. 2 mission involves studying the effects of space radiation on mice. These animals were chosen for the experiment due to their genetic similarity to humans, their short life cycles, and their heightened sensitivity to radiation. This experiment could have wide-reaching implications for human space travel. The mice will be divided into three distinct groups: the first group will live in normal conditions on Earth, the second group will be housed in a simulated flight environment on Earth as a control, and the third group will spend 30 days in orbit. The results will allow researchers to compare the health and biological responses of these groups.

The mice will be monitored closely throughout the mission. Each mouse-carrying unit is equipped with essential systems, including feeding, lighting, ventilation, and waste disposal mechanisms. Specialized cameras and sensors will provide real-time data on the mice’s condition, and some rodents will be implanted with chips to track physiological changes. Upon return to Earth, the researchers will analyze how the mice adapted to space conditions and how they readapted after returning to Earth’s gravity. This data will help scientists understand the long-term effects of spaceflight on living organisms and the potential risks involved.

Technicians work on the Bion-M No. 2 mission. (Image credit: Roscosmos)

Lunar Simulants to Test Space Effects on Moon Construction

Another significant component of the Bion-M No. 2 mission involves the study of lunar simulants. These are materials designed to mimic the dust and rocks found on the moon’s surface, specifically those from the high latitudes. The purpose of this experiment is to assess how space radiation and the vacuum environment affect these materials. The results of this experiment will have broad implications for future moon construction projects, where the ability to use local materials to build structures will be critical for long-term lunar habitation. The lunar simulants will be carefully analyzed after their return to Earth to see how they were altered by their exposure to space conditions.

The collaboration between the Vernadsky Institute and the IMBP in preparing the lunar simulants underscores the importance of this mission in advancing the scientific understanding of space construction materials. The testing of these materials in space will also help scientists determine how radiation and microgravity might affect future building materials used in extraterrestrial environments.

How Spaceflight Impacts the Biological Health of Organisms in Space

The Bion-M No. 2 mission will collect invaluable data on the biological effects of spaceflight, specifically focusing on how organisms respond to microgravity and radiation. Researchers hope to gain insights into how these factors contribute to the deterioration of biological systems in space. The experiment will provide essential information on how microgravity influences the radiation susceptibility of living organisms, which could significantly impact the design of future deep-space missions. The data gathered could also be used to improve astronaut health management strategies, making long-term space travel safer and more sustainable.

In addition to the mice, more than 1,000 fruit flies are also part of the mission. Fruit flies are commonly used in biological experiments due to their relatively short life cycles and well-understood genetic makeup. Their inclusion in this mission provides another level of insight into how space conditions affect organisms at various levels of complexity. With multiple types of organisms being studied, the Bion-M No. 2 mission is expected to yield diverse and comprehensive data on the impact of spaceflight.

Russia’s Bion-M No. 2 mission experiment being readied for flight. (Image credit: Roscosmos)



The Role of Radiation in Long-Duration Space Missions

One of the most crucial elements of the Bion-M No. 2 mission is its focus on radiation. Space radiation is a major concern for long-duration space travel, as it can cause significant harm to living tissues and increase the risk of cancer. The Bion-M No. 2 spacecraft will be placed in a nearly circular orbit with an inclination of around 97 degrees, which will increase the level of cosmic radiation that the organisms are exposed to. This orbital position is specifically chosen to increase radiation exposure by at least an order of magnitude compared to previous missions like Bion-M No. 1. By studying the effects of this radiation on the mice and other specimens, the mission aims to better understand how space radiation influences biological systems and how to mitigate these risks for future missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

The data gathered from this experiment will be critical for developing new technologies and strategies to protect astronauts from the harmful effects of radiation. Space agencies worldwide are keenly aware of the risks posed by space radiation, and the findings from this mission could pave the way for new innovations in space health and safety.