Nasa’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Just Revealed The Solar System’s Largest Canyon

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has provided new high-resolution images of Candor Chasma, a massive canyon within Mars’ Valles Marineris. These images, captured by the HiRISE camera and analyzed by scientists at the University of Arizona, reveal layered sediment deposits that suggest a more dynamic Martian environment.

Valles Marineris: A Geological Wonder on Mars

Valles Marineris is the largest canyon system in our solar system, stretching an astonishing 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) across Mars’ equator. For context, Earth’s Grand Canyon—arguably the most iconic canyon on our planet—measures a relatively modest 277 miles in length. Valles Marineris dwarfs Earth’s canyon in every sense. Not only is it long, but it also reaches depths of up to 7 miles (11 kilometers) in places, making it a geological feature that captures both the imagination and curiosity of scientists worldwide.

The origin of Valles Marineris is thought to be tied to volcanic activity on Mars. Unlike Earth, which has an active system of plate tectonics, Mars’ crust is largely stationary, though it experiences tectonic shifts and faulting due to cooling. Early hypotheses suggested that the formation of Valles Marineris was related to the stretching and cracking of the planet’s crust caused by volcanic processes. This tectonic activity likely created large faults in the crust, which, over time, were further shaped by erosive processes like flooding and landslides. While Valles Marineris has been studied for decades, every new image reveals more about its complex history.

The largest canyon in the Solar System cuts a wide swath across the face of Mars. Named Valles Marineris, the grand valley extends over 3,000 kilometers long, spans as much as 600 kilometers across, and delves as much as 8 kilometers deep. By comparison, the Earth’s Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA is 800 kilometers long and 30 kilometers across. Image credit: NASA

Candor Chasma: New Revelations from the Latest HiRISE Images

The latest high-resolution images from the HiRISE camera show the eastern region of Candor Chasma, one of the largest and most significant sub-canyons within Valles Marineris. What makes these images so intriguing is the identification of distinct layers of sediment, some of which appear to have been compressed, bent, and eroded by tectonic forces. These sedimentary layers are crucial to understanding the geological processes that shaped the canyon and the Martian surface as a whole.

The layers of sediment visible in the latest HiRISE images suggest that Mars was once a much more dynamic planet than previously thought. The fact that these layers seem to have been deposited after the canyon itself formed implies that Mars’ surface underwent significant changes long after Valles Marineris began to take shape. The bending and warping of these layers are thought to be the result of ongoing tectonic activity, which further complicates the previous understanding that Mars’ tectonic processes were largely dormant.

Moreover, the geological context of these sedimentary layers hints at a time when Mars could have had a more volatile atmosphere, possibly with liquid water in its past. These sediments could have been laid down in ancient lakebeds or other bodies of water, and their erosion and deformation could reflect Mars’ transition from a more active climate to the cold, dry planet we observe today.

Mars’ Ancient Environment: Water, Ice, and Climate Shifts

One of the most significant revelations about Candor Chasma comes from recent studies regarding the presence of water beneath the surface. In 2021, the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian space agency, discovered traces of water ice beneath Candor Chasma. This water is thought to be trapped in a permafrost-like state, similar to Earth’s polar regions.

This finding suggests that Mars may have had a more Earth-like climate in the distant past, one where liquid water was stable on the surface. In fact, the presence of water in Candor Chasma could mean that up to 40% of the near-surface material in Valles Marineris might be composed of water. This ice could serve as a valuable resource for future missions to Mars, especially if it can be extracted for use by human explorers. It also opens the possibility that Mars could have once supported life, or at least the conditions necessary for microbial life to thrive.

Despite Mars no longer having plate tectonics like Earth, its crust is still quite dynamic. Faulting and fracturing continue to shape its surface, albeit in a different way from Earth’s plate movements. As the planet cools, cracks form in the crust, leading to the development of features like Candor Chasma. These tectonic processes, though less active than Earth’s, are still powerful enough to affect the landscape, contributing to the erosion and warping of sediment layers within the canyon.