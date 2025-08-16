Nasa's Juno Could Catch Mysterious Interstellar Comet In Daring 2026 Flyby

An aging spacecraft more than a decade into its mission may soon undertake one of the most ambitious maneuvers in modern space exploration. According to a detailed study published on arXiv, a team of astronomers has proposed redirecting NASA’s Juno spacecraft from its current orbit around Jupiter to intercept an incoming interstellar comet, designated 3I/ATLAS, on March 14, 2026. The proposal outlines a potential deep-space rendezvous with the object, which is set to pass near Jupiter on the far side of the Sun. Originally reported by IFLScience, the maneuver could yield unprecedented close-range data on an object from beyond our solar system.

A Rare Trajectory Through the Solar System

The comet 3I/ATLAS—only the third known interstellar visitor after 1I/ʻOumuamua and 2I/Borisov—was first identified as an unusually fast-moving object on a hyperbolic orbit, indicating that it originated outside our solar system. What makes this event exceptional is the comet’s trajectory: it will reach its closest point to the Sun (perihelion) on the far side, relative to Earth. This geometry naturally hides it from Earth-based observation during the period of maximum brightness.

In the words of physicist Avi Loeb, who commented on the object in his blog, “3I/ATLAS achieves perihelion on the opposite side of the Sun relative to Earth. This could be intentional to avoid detailed observations from Earth-based telescopes when the object is brightest or when gadgets are sent to Earth from that hidden vantage point.”

Whether by chance or cosmic design, this rare trajectory significantly reduces the ability of telescopes on Earth to observe it in detail, making a spacecraft flyby all the more valuable.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Juno Maneuver: A Precision Push Into Interstellar Science

Launched in 2011 and currently orbiting Jupiter, Juno has already far exceeded its original mission goals. Yet with proper adjustments, it could be re-routed to intercept 3I/ATLAS in deep space. The maneuver would involve applying a precisely timed velocity boost.

As the study explains, “We have found that the application of a thrust of 2.6755 km s−1 on September 9, 2025, can potentially shift the Juno spacecraft from its orbit around Jupiter to intercept the path of 3I/ATLAS on March 14, 2026.” This redirection, while complex, is feasible using existing mission parameters and propulsion capabilities.

The opportunity is unique because of Juno’s proximity to Jupiter during the comet’s flyby and because of the tools it carries onboard. “This close encounter provides a rare opportunity to shift the spacecraft Juno from its current orbit around Jupiter to intercept the path of 3I/ATLAS at its closest approach to Jupiter,” the team explains in their paper. This marks a potential transition for Juno from planetary science to interstellar observation.

Scientific Payload: A Chance to See What Telescopes Can’t

The scientific payoff of a close encounter with 3I/ATLAS could be extraordinary. Unlike Earth-based telescopes, which will be blinded by the Sun during the comet’s perihelion, Juno is equipped with a suite of sensors ideal for direct measurements. These include a near-infrared spectrometer, magnetometer, microwave radiometer, gravity science instrument, energetic particle detector, radio and plasma wave sensor, UV spectrograph, and visible light camera/telescope.

“The instruments available on Juno… can all be used to probe the nature of 3I/ATLAS from a close distance,” the team notes. This means Juno could return data on the comet’s composition, magnetic field interactions, particle environment, and even internal structure.

Adding to the intrigue, Loeb wrote, “The optimal point for a reverse Solar Oberth maneuver to become bound to the Sun is at perihelion… it is this optimal breaking point for 3I/ATLAS that is obscured from our view by the Sun.” This hints at unknowns in the comet’s behavior that may only be revealed through a direct flyby.

Mission Challenges and the Clock Ticking

Redirecting Juno is not without risk. The spacecraft was not initially designed for interstellar rendezvous missions and has limited fuel reserves remaining after years of operations in Jupiter’s radiation-heavy environment. The window for performing the required thrust maneuver is narrow—centered on September 9, 2025—and missing it could make an intercept impossible.

Moreover, while Juno’s instruments are still functional, some have experienced degradation. The team behind the proposal acknowledges these limitations but argues that the scientific return would justify the effort. “With Juno’s many instruments, a fly-by can probe the nature of 3I/ATLAS far better than telescopes on Earth,” they emphasize.

The urgency now lies in securing mission approval, allocating the necessary resources, and finalizing the navigational computations before the fall 2025 deadline.