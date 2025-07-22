Rocket Launches Could Stall Earth’s Ozone Recovery, New Study Shows

The rapid growth of rocket launches worldwide could delay the much-needed recovery of Earth’s ozone layer, according to a recent study conducted by scientists at the University of Canterbury and ETH Zurich. As the space industry expands, environmental concerns are emerging that could have lasting consequences for Earth’s upper atmosphere. With thousands of satellites now orbiting the planet and the number of rocket launches expected to skyrocket in the coming years, emissions from these activities are threatening to slow the healing of the ozone layer.

In their research, the team used advanced chemistry-climate models to forecast the impact of rocket emissions through 2030. The results raise serious concerns, highlighting that the continued surge in rocket launches could result in significant ozone depletion, particularly over Antarctica. These emissions, which linger in the upper atmosphere for years without natural processes like rain to wash them out, pose an immediate risk to the fragile recovery of the ozone layer. As the global space race intensifies, these environmental risks must be addressed to ensure that the benefits of space exploration don’t come at a steep cost for our planet.

The Environmental Cost of Space Exploration

Space exploration has undoubtedly revolutionized technology and expanded our understanding of the universe. However, it is important to consider the environmental implications of the rapid growth in space activities. As the number of rocket launches surges, scientists are increasingly concerned about their long-term impact on Earth’s atmosphere.

In 2019, only 97 orbital launches took place, but by 2024, that number will nearly triple to 258. By the end of the decade, the space industry is expected to exceed 2,000 launches per year. This dramatic increase poses significant challenges, as rocket emissions, including soot and chlorine gas, persist in the upper atmosphere for much longer than emissions at ground level. Unlike ground-level pollution, there are no natural mechanisms to remove these pollutants from the stratosphere, and they can circle the globe for years. These persistent pollutants are causing alarm bells to ring among environmental scientists.

“There is a risk that the rapid rise in global rocket launches could slow the recovery of the vital ozone layer,” said Sandro Vattioni, a leading researcher involved in the study. “The problem is being underestimated – yet it could be mitigated by forward-looking, coordinated action.” The growing presence of space debris and the release of pollutants from rocket launches could compromise the ozone layer’s recovery, threatening global ecological stability and public health.

The Ozone Layer’s Fragile Recovery

The ozone layer is essential for life on Earth, protecting us from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation emitted by the Sun. This radiation can lead to severe health issues such as skin cancer, cataracts, and immune system damage. Furthermore, the ozone layer plays a critical role in supporting marine life, especially phytoplankton, which form the foundation of the ocean’s food chain.

Since the Montreal Protocol in 1989, which banned the use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) due to their destructive impact on the ozone layer, global ozone levels have been recovering. However, current levels are still about 2% below pre-industrial levels and are not expected to fully recover until 2066. The study suggests that unregulated rocket emissions could delay this recovery by several years, if not decades, further compromising the ozone’s ability to protect Earth from harmful UV rays.

The model predicts that if the current trajectory of rocket launches continues, the ozone layer could thin by 0.3% by 2030. Seasonal losses over Antarctica could reach up to 4%. While these numbers may seem small, even a slight decline in ozone levels can have significant environmental and health impacts, especially considering the ongoing recovery from CFCs.