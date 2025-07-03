Earth Was Once a Scorched Wasteland—Scientists Are Finally Uncovering the Truth

Around 252 million years ago, Earth was nearly lifeless, with nearly all life forms wiped out. This event, known as the Permian–Triassic mass extinction, or the Great Dying, was the most catastrophic extinction in the history of our planet. It marked the end of the Paleozoic Era, leading to the extinction of up to 94% of marine species and 70% of terrestrial vertebrate families.

Tropical forests, vital to the Earth’s carbon cycle, also suffered severe decline. But a new study sheds light on why the planet remained in a “hothouse” state for millions of years following this event.

The Trigger: A Volcanic Catastrophe

The Permian–Triassic extinction was primarily triggered by a massive volcanic eruption in what is now Siberia. The event, which occurred in the Siberian Traps, released enormous amounts of molten rock and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This surge of greenhouse gases caused rapid global warming, with surface temperatures increasing by as much as 6 °C to 10 °C. These extreme conditions were too quick for many life forms to adapt, resulting in widespread extinction. The carbon dioxide levels soared, creating a super greenhouse effect that kept the planet exceptionally warm.

Although many volcanic eruptions have led to climate disruptions in the past, they usually restore equilibrium within 100,000 to 1,000,000 years. However, during the Permian–Triassic extinction, the Earth’s temperatures remained high for around five million years, a period much longer than typical volcanic climate events. But why did this super greenhouse state last for so long?

The Vanishing Forests: A Key to the Mystery

One of the major findings of this new study lies in the role of Earth’s tropical forests, which once played a crucial role in regulating the planet’s carbon cycle. These forests, which were rich in peat bogs and dense vegetation, absorbed carbon from the atmosphere, helping to stabilize the climate. However, the volcanic eruptions decimated these forests. As temperatures rose too quickly, many tropical and subtropical plant biomes, particularly the rainforests, were unable to survive. Fossils indicate that these once-lush areas were completely wiped out, resulting in a “coal gap” in the geological record, which marked the absence of significant organic carbon absorption.

The loss of these forests was critical. Plants and vegetation are vital in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, storing it as organic matter. With these forests gone, the efficiency of the Earth’s organic carbon cycle drastically decreased, preventing the planet from recovering from the heat. This led to the prolonged hothouse conditions.

The Slow Recovery: New Life Takes Root

After the eruption and the extinction event, Earth slowly began to recover. However, the path to a more stable climate was far from swift. The study highlights how small, low-growing plants like lycopods began to dominate the landscape. These plants were tiny, only reaching heights of 2 to 20 centimeters.

Though they were able to recolonize the land, they were far less efficient at absorbing carbon than the previous forest ecosystems. Larger plants slowly returned over the course of about five million years, but their ability to regulate the atmosphere’s carbon remained limited compared to the lush forests of the past.

Using a newly developed carbon cycle model called SCION, researchers found that the climate remained locked in a super greenhouse state due to the reduced primary productivity from the devastated ecosystems. It was only when plants re-established themselves and began their carbon-absorbing activities that Earth’s climate began to stabilize.