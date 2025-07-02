Astronomers Just Spotted a Mysterious Interstellar Object Racing Towards the Sun

Astronomers have confirmed the presence of a new interstellar object hurtling through our solar system, on a trajectory that brings it closer to the Sun than any interstellar visitor before it. The object, currently named A11pl3Z, has stirred considerable interest within the astronomical community, with the European Space Agency (ESA) joining the worldwide effort to observe it. Recently, the agency’s Operations account shared on Bluesky: “Astronomers may have just discovered the third interstellar object passing through the Solar System! ESA’s Planetary Defenders are observing the object, provisionally known as #A11pl3Z, right now using telescopes around the world.”

As A11pl3Z nears its closest point to the Sun, this newly discovered object promises to provide invaluable insights into the origins and dynamics of interstellar objects, a subject of growing importance in space research. This marks only the third time such a visitor has been identified. The first was ‘Oumuamua in 2017, and the second was Comet 2I/Borisov in 2019. As A11pl3Z approaches, scientists are on high alert to study its composition and behavior, shedding light on a distant past—one that could offer clues about the formation of other star systems.

A New Interstellar Visitor: The Curious Case of A11pl3Z

The interstellar object A11pl3Z is unique not just because it comes from outside our solar system but also due to its trajectory, which hints at its possible origins. Observations indicate that A11pl3Z is moving on a path that brings it from the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, likely from the thin galactic disk. The object’s movement—at an impressive 68 km/s—suggests it is on a high-speed journey through space, and as it nears the Sun, it is expected to reach a speed of around 152,000 miles per hour (or 68 km/s).

While still too distant to determine its precise nature, astronomers suspect it may either be a comet or an asteroid. The size is estimated to be around 12 miles (20 km) in diameter, which is a significant size for an interstellar object. Despite its imposing size, there’s no risk of the object colliding with Earth or even coming particularly close. It will pass Mars at approximately 0.4 AU, barely within the observable range of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. As A11pl3Z moves closer, the object’s characteristics will likely become clearer, adding to the growing body of knowledge regarding interstellar objects.

The new interstellar object (wider view) candidate A11pl3Z remotely imaged on July 2nd using iTelescope.Net in Chile. Credit: Filipp Romanov.

Understanding Interstellar Objects: How Do We Identify Them?

The identification of A11pl3Z as an interstellar object hinges on a number of factors, including its trajectory, speed, and the data gathered by various global observatories. Astronomers initially suspected the object’s interstellar nature based on its unexpected approach. Unlike objects originating within the solar system, interstellar objects follow hyperbolic orbits that do not close in on the Sun. This behavior makes them easily identifiable.

The trajectory of A11pl3Z, currently listed on the NASA/JPL’s Near-Earth Object Confirmation Page, suggests it is coming from beyond our solar system, making it the third interstellar object ever observed. The discovery of this object has led to a surge of interest from astronomers worldwide. As shared on Bluesky by the ESA’s Operations account, “ESA’s Planetary Defenders are observing the object, provisionally known as #A11pl3Z, right now using telescopes around the world.” This global collaboration underscores the importance of this discovery, as it will help scientists gather data on the object’s composition, shape, and possible origins, providing valuable clues about the conditions that govern the formation of stars and planets.

ESA’s announcement for A11pl3Z on Blue Sky.

The Importance of Studying A11pl3Z

The study of interstellar objects is not just a curiosity—it’s a gateway to understanding more about the broader universe. As A11pl3Z races toward the Sun, its unique nature and origins provide a window into the interstellar medium and the processes that occur far beyond our solar system. According to physicist and VLBI radio astronomer Marshall Eubanks, who contributed to the discussion about the object on the Minor Planet Mailing List, “This object appears to be coming from the thin galactic disk.” Its study could provide more insight into how stars and their planetary systems are formed, as well as how objects from other star systems travel through the vastness of space.

The velocity of A11pl3Z will continue to increase as it nears perihelion—the point at which it is closest to the Sun—expected to occur in October 2025. At this point, it will be moving at speeds that might break records for an interstellar object. These velocities could help astronomers refine their models of interstellar travel and dynamics, offering important clues about the physical properties of such objects and how they interact with the gravitational forces of our solar system.