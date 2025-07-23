60 and Over: This Exact Number of Sleep Hours Could Change Your Life Expectancy

As we get older, getting a good night’s sleep becomes even more important for our health and well-being. Contrary to popular belief, seniors shouldn’t settle for fewer hours of sleep. This article digs into how sleep changes for older adults, offering tips for better rest and explaining why getting enough sleep is so important (read: necessary for staying healthy).

Understanding sleep changes with age

Aging naturally shifts our internal rhythms, often causing sleep to become more broken up. Many older folks find themselves waking up several times or staying awake longer during the night. This happens partly because the brain doesn’t sleep all at once anymore—different parts seem to switch off at their own pace. Dr. Marc Rey, a neurologist and president of the Institut National du Sommeil et de la Vigilance (INSV), points out that “our brain’s functioning becomes more heterogeneous as we age, meaning not all parts sleep at the same time; some remain awake to process important information.”

On top of that, the deep, slow-wave sleep that usually helps us recover gets lighter and less frequent. Since sleep cycles last about 90 minutes, older adults may experience more noticeable awakenings as each cycle ends. All of this might make it seem like less sleep is needed, but in reality, getting enough uninterrupted shut-eye is key for good health.

Recommended sleep duration for seniors

The idea that older adults need less sleep is just a myth. In fact, seniors should aim for about 7 to 8 hours per night to feel refreshed and function well during the day. Specifically, those aged 60 to 64 are advised to clock in 7 to 9 hours, while folks 65 and older should target 7 to 8 hours every night.

Also, sleep quality matters a lot. If you wake up without feeling drained, it’s a good sign your sleep was on point. Keeping these sleep targets in mind can really help improve physical health, mental sharpness, and emotional balance.

Factors affecting sleep quality

Several health issues common among older adults can mess with sleep patterns. For example, men might struggle with sleep due to prostate issues, and women could be kept awake by pain or hormonal changes like hot flashes or night sweats (which can disrupt sleep). These challenges often mean that finding ways to make up for lost sleep at night is important.

One thing that can help is short naps during the day. Dr. Marc Rey suggests that “it may be useful to take naps during the day,” but he also mentions they should be kept brief—no more than 20 minutes—so they don’t mess with nighttime sleep. The best window for these naps tends to be between 1 PM and 2 PM, when our body clock naturally dips.

Strategies for keeping quality sleep

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is one of the best ways to keep sleep quality high over the long haul. Regular exercise paired with calming pre-bedtime routines can set the stage for a restful night. Sticking to consistent habits helps keep your body’s natural rhythm in check and supports a smoother sleep pattern.

Doing something relaxing before bed—like reading or listening to soft music—can signal that it’s time to wind down. Steering clear of stimulants like caffeine and limiting screen time as bedtime approaches also goes a long way in easing you into sleep.

Sleep stays a cornerstone for good health, especially as we age. By noticing how our sleep patterns shift with time and trying out strategies that match those changes, older adults can enjoy deeper, more refreshing sleep and a better quality of life.

This information helps both seniors and their caregivers keep sleep as a top priority for staying active and healthy as the years go by.